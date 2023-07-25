Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson has surpassed Josh Jung of the Texas Rangers and Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox in the American League Rookie of the Year odds, per FanDuel. Henderson's odds to win the award now sit at +185. He's followed by Jung (+210), Yoshida (+220), Tanner Bibee of the Cleveland Guardians (+2500), and Hunter Brown of the Houston Astros (+3000).

Henderson is having a strong season for an Orioles team that currently leads the competitive American League East. He entered the season as MLB's top prospect but took a while to find his footing with Baltimore. He's been swinging the bat well lately, while playing an impressive brand of defense in the infield.

The 22-year old is slashing .244/.340/.472 with an .812 OPS and 16 home runs. He's versatile, as Henderson can play shortstop and third base. He's made plenty of highlight-reel plays during the 2023 campaign as well.

A great double play started by Gunnar Henderson is the @Chevrolet Play of the Week! pic.twitter.com/R9C66IzLln — MLB (@MLB) July 24, 2023

Orioles 2023 season

As mentioned earlier, the Orioles now lead the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. Tampa Bay enjoyed a historically good start to the season, however, they have labored through the month of July.

The AL East remains the best division in baseball with every team sporting a record of over .500. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are currently tied for last place in the division with identical 53-47 records, but they would be right in the thick of the AL Central given the first place Minnesota Twins' record of 54-48.

The O's, on the other hand, have a sparkling 62-38 mark on the year. Baltimore owns the best record in the American League and trail only the Atlanta Braves for the best mark in MLB.

Gunnar Henderson and the Orioles will try to keep playing well as the 2023 season continues on.