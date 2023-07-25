The Baltimore Orioles' injury woes at center field could not have come at the worst possible time. Aaron Hicks is the latest casualty.

With the Orioles leading the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning on Monday, Hicks caught a fly ball in center field for the second out. Unfortunately, his diving catch came with a steep price.

Aaron Hicks is leaving the game with an injury after this wild play in centerfield Looked like the ball came out on replay but the Phillies didn't challenge pic.twitter.com/rKiBXGinqV — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 24, 2023

Hicks caught the ball with his left hand with his entire body parallel to the ground. He landed his front side hard on the Citizens Bank Park field grass afterward.

Hicks' body slid a few feet and appeared to clutch his left leg in pain. He rose after a few seconds to throw the ball back to one of his teammates.

Aaron Hicks sat in center field in a spread eagle pose. He was visibly shaken up when Orioles outfielder Austin Hays checked on him.

The Orioles' official website confirmed Hicks sustained a left hamstring injury. Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde, however, is still hoping it's only a cramp and not a hamstring strain.

Colton Cowser filled in admirably for Aaron Hicks

Colton Cowser picked up the slack for Hicks after the latter went back to the dugout. Cowser hit the game-winning RBI double in the top of the ninth inning to propel the Orioles to a thrilling 3-2 win over the Phillies. Cowser's Baltimore teammates promptly doused him with milk during a hilarious postgame interview.

Hicks' injury comes on the heels of Cedric Mullins entering the Orioles' injured list last week. Despite Baltimore's injury woes at center field, the team has gone 13-3 in its past 16 games to pad its lead over the Tampa Bay Rays to 2.5 games in the AL East.

Can the Orioles widen their lead in their division despite their injury issues? Stay tuned.