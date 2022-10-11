Overwatch 2 bug sees Torbjorn and Bastion disabled

A few bugs in Overwatch 2 have led to Blizzard disabling Bastion and Torbjorn from the game. Keep reading to learn more about what happened.

🚨 QUICK PSA 🚨 Bastion and Torbjörn will be taking a quick trip to the workshop while we iron out a few bugs in their ability kits! 🛠️ Bastion will be unavailable in all modes during this time, while Torbjörn will still be playable in Quick Play. pic.twitter.com/ghjLL5KV7b — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 10, 2022

In a tweet on their official Twitter account, the Overwatch 2 team announced that they would be disabling Bastion and Torbjorn for a while. They continue, saying that Bastion is not available in any mode, while Torbjorn is still available in Quick Play. These changes are due to some bugs in their Overwatch 2 kit. For Torbjorn, the bug stems from his Overload, while Bastion’s ultimate is bugged.

Overwatch 2 Torbjorn bug

Let’s start off with Torbjorn first. One of Torbjorn’s skills, Overload, gives him additional armor, as well as attack speed, movement speed, and reload speed. This ability is great for when you need to quickly deal some damage while defending. Normally, the skill goes on cooldown for ten seconds after Overload’s effects un out. It would appear, however, that this ability has a bug.

According to a Reddit comment on the Competitive Overwatch subreddit, players can recast Torbjorn’s Overload just as it ends, extending its duration and refreshing the shield. The recast can only be done once, as trying to recast it again will not work. This allows Torbjorn to effectively double his Overload time, which leads to Torbjorn surviving for a longer period of time, all while dealing a lot of damage. The video below shows how players can do the bug.

Overwatch 2 Bastion bug

The Bastion bug, on the other hand, is much worse. Overwatch 2 reworked Bastion’s skills, including his ult. Instead of turning into a tank (which is now one of his skills), Bastion turns into a mortar that allows him to bombard three locations with a large AOE explosion. The bug, however, allows him to shoot infinitely within the 8-second time limit of the skill. This allows Bastion to effectively bombard the whole battlefield. This infinite AOE bombardment is highly effective in damaging the whole enemy team. If nothing else, it also forces the enemy to leave a certain area, or risk dying in the bombardment. Below are tweets of the bug in action from both perspectives.

The Overwatch 2 team gave no estimate on how long it would take to patch out these bugs. However, this at least gives us some assurance that we won’t see these bugs in our games anytime soon.

Overwatch 2 is now out and free-to-play. Interested players can head here to sign up and download the game. For more Overwatch 2 news from us, click here.