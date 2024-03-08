Overwatch 2 has had its fair share of collabs, like with One Punch Man or even Le Sserafim. That's why it's no surprise that Overwatch 2 will once again have a collaboration with another series. Originally teased during the Season 9 trailer released last month, we now have more information about the Overwatch 2 and Cowboy Bebop collab.
Let's start with when this collab will launch. The Overwatch 2 and Cowboy Bebop collab will launch on March 12, 2024. If this collab is anything like the One Punch Man collab they ran last year, at least one of the skins will likely be available via the game's in-game challenges during the collaboration. The rest of the skins will then be available via the game's in-game shop. The event will also likely last for a month.
As for what skins are available, the trailer revealed the five skins that we will be getting:
- Cassidy as Spike Spiegel
- Ashe as Faye Valentine
- Mauga as Jet Black
- Sombra as Edward
- Wrecking Ball as Ein
Again, we don't know as of now which of these skins will be available for purchase, and which ones players can get for free. Once more information becomes available, we will be sure to let you know.
That's all the information we have right now about the upcoming Overwatch 2 and Cowboy Bebop collab. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.