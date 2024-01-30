In an unexpected turn of events, leaked patch notes for Season 9 of Overwatch 2 have surfaced, setting the community abuzz with anticipation and skepticism. The leaks, which suggest a series of substantial changes to the popular hero shooter, come at a time when the game has been under scrutiny for balance issues. Central to these revelations is the newest hero, Mauga, who has come under fire for his seemingly overpowered abilities, contributing to player dissatisfaction and even departures from the game.

Mauga Adjustments & Hero Buffs Highlight Leaked Overwatch 2 Changes

The leaked information, reportedly disclosed by Overwatch 2 pro Rupal during a live stream, reveals a comprehensive set of alterations aimed at addressing the concerns surrounding Mauga. The adjustments include a health increase for Mauga, presumably to mitigate the imbalance caused by his dominant presence in the game. This change is part of a broader trend within the leaked patch notes, which indicate across-the-board health buffs for all characters, enhancing their resilience on the battlefield.

SEASON 9 LEAKED PATCH NOTES
byu/truthaboutns inCompetitiveoverwatch

Furthermore, the leaks suggest an increased projectile radius for several heroes, potentially altering the dynamics of ranged combat. Aligning with earlier leaks, the notes also hint at an HP boost for the DPS hero Tracer, providing additional evidence of the game’s shift towards bolstering character durability. A notable shift in gameplay mechanics is the proposed 10% increase in the cost of ultimates, a strategic move aimed at reducing the frequency and potentially game-altering impact of these powerful abilities.

Shifting Battle Strategies & Health Boosts in Overwatch 2

In addition to these changes, the leaks point to a decrease in damage-dealt healing, which could have significant implications for the sustainability of heroes during intense firefights. Moreover, the removal of reload speed bonuses following eliminations is set to change the tempo of engagements, potentially rewarding strategic positioning and tactical play over aggressive, elimination-focused strategies.

The cumulative effect of these leaked changes paints a picture of an Overwatch 2 where characters enjoy a 15% to 20% increase in health, shifting the focus towards prolonged engagements and strategic team play. The increased ultimate costs further emphasize this trend, aiming to make each use of these game-changing abilities a calculated decision rather than a frequent occurrence.

Despite the detailed nature of these leaks, caution remains paramount, as the authenticity and final implementation of these changes are not guaranteed until official confirmation from the Overwatch 2 team. The leaks, however, resonate with earlier reports and community discussions surrounding the need for significant adjustments in the game’s balance, particularly concerning tank and damage roles.

Overwatch 2 Game Director Hints At Major Overhaul

Adding credibility to the leaked patch notes, Aaron Keller, the game director for Overwatch 2, has subtly acknowledged some of the upcoming changes on social media. Keller’s hints, particularly regarding the introduction of a self-healing passive for all roles, align with the leaked information, suggesting that these changes are part of a larger overhaul planned for Season 9. Despite initial mixed reactions from the community, Keller has reassured players that these adjustments are integral to the game’s continuous evolution and improvement.

As the Overwatch 2 community digests these leaks and speculates on their potential impact, the anticipation for official announcements grows. The leaked changes, if implemented, promise to reshape the battlefield dynamics, offering a more balanced and strategic gameplay experience. Players and enthusiasts alike are advised to stay tuned for official updates as Season 9 approaches, ready to adapt to the significant transformations that lie ahead in the ever-evolving world of Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 Season 9 Leaked Patch Notes

Global Projectile Size Changes

  • Most damage-dealing projectile sizes have been increased, allowing all heroes to hit their targets more easily
  • Hitscan weapons with a high spread and rate of fire, such as Soldier 76’s Pulse Rifle, have been increased by 0.05
  • Average hitscan weapons and abilities, such as Cassidy’s Peacemaker, have been increased by 0.08
  • Travel-time projectile weapons that are shotguns, such as Roadhog’s scrap gun, or have a high rate of fire, such as Ramattra’s Void Accelerator, have been increased by 0.05
  • Travel-time projectiles that travel slower than 50 meters per second, such as Pharah’s Rocket Launcher, are increased by 0.15
  • Travel-time projectiles that travel 50 meters per second or more, such as Hanzo’s Storm Bow, are increased by 0.1
  • Ana’s Sleep Dart
  • Brigitte’s Whip Shot
  • Reinhardt’s Firestrike
  • Roadhog’s Chain Hook
  • Sigma’s Accretion
  • Sombra’s VirusProjectiles excluded from this update:

Ultimate Charge Updates

All hero ultimate costs are increased by 10%.

Overwatch 2 Health Updates

The total Hero health pool for all heroes, including health, armor, and shields, are increased from around 15% to 20%.

Tanks:

D.Va

Base Stats

  • Pilot D.Va’s health increased from 150 to 175
  • Mech D.Va’s armor increased from 300 to 375

Self-Destruct

  • Outer radius max damage increased from 900 to 1000
  • Inner radius range increased from 4 to 6 meters

Doomfist

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 300 to 375

Rocket Punch

  • Max impact damage increased from 50 to 75
  • Max wall slam damage increased from 30 to 40.

Junker Queen

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 300 to 375

Rampage

  • Wound damage over time increased from 60 to 90.

Mauga

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 300 to 400

Orisa

Base Stats

  • Armor increased from 275 to 350

Ramattra

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 200 to 275

Reinhardt

Rocket Hammer

  • Damage increased from 85 to 100

Charge

  • Wall impact damage increased from 225 to 275

Roadhog

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 550 to 650

Sigma

Base Stats

  • Shields increased from 200 to 275

Winston

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 200 to 225
  • Armor increased from 200 to 250

Tesla Cannon

  • Damage increased from 60 to 75 damage per second

Primal Rage

  • Punch damage increased from 40 to 50

Wrecking Ball

Base Stats

  • Armor increased from 100 to 175

Zarya

Particle Cannon

  • Primary Fire Beam width increased from 0.15 to 0.2 meters

Damage:

Role Passive Changed

  • Reload speed bonus on elim removed
  • [NEW] Role Passive: Dealing damage reduces healing received by 20% for 2 seconds

Ashe

Base Stats

    • Health increased from 200 to 250

B.O.B.

  • B.O.B. weapon damage increased from 14 to 17

Bastion

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 225 to 275

Cassidy

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 200 to 250

Deadeye

  • Initial damage rate increased from 130 to 150
  • Damage rate increased from 260 to 300

Echo

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 200 to 250

Focusing Beam

RECOMMENDED
How To Claim Amazon Prime Gaming's Free Limited Time Overwatch 2 Skin
How To Claim Amazon Prime Gaming's Free Limited Time Overwatch 2 Skin

Julian Ojeda ·

An anime-style artworrk of Le Sserafim members for their collab with Overwatch 2 complete with text of the two, ,overwatch 2 le sserafim, overwatch 2, le sserafim, overwatch 2 collab, le sserafim collab
Overwatch 2 Announces Collab With K-Pop Group Le Sserafim

Jesseyriche Cortez ·

illari, overwatch 2 invasion, illari overwatch, overwatch 2, overwatch 2 patch
Overwatch 2 - New Hero Illari, Invasion, and Flashpoint

XC Enriquez ·

  • Width increased from 0.2 to 0.25 meters

Duplicate

  • Maximum combined health, including health, armor, and shields, increased from 300 to 350.

Genji

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 200 to 250

Dragonblade

  • Swing recovery decreased from 0.9 to 0.7

Hanzo

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 200 to 250

Storm Arrows

  • Damage increased from 65 to 75
  • Cooldown reduced from 10 to 8 seconds

Junkrat

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 200 to 250

Mei

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 250 to 300

Pharah

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 200 to 250

Rocket Launcher

  • Self-damage percentage decreased from 50% to 25%
  • Recovery reduced from 0.85 to 0.8 seconds
  • Projectile speed increased from 35 to 40

Jet Dash [NEW]

  • Horizontal dash in the direction you’re moving
  • 10 second cooldown
  • Bound to secondary fire by default

Jump Jets

  • 20% weaker
  • Cooldown increased from 10 to 14 seconds
  • Gives 50% of your fuel back

Concussive Blast

  • 25% weaker horizontal knockback
  • Range decreased from 8 to 5 meters
  • Cooldown decreased from 8 to 5 meters
  • Now deals 30 damage

Rocket Barrage

  • Now instantly reloads Rocket Launcher
  • Now shows spread of the barrage when the show accuracy option is enabled on your crosshair

Hover Jets

  • Fuel decreased by 20%
  • Speed boost increased by 100%
  • Now gives you better aerial maneuverability
  • No longer refuels in the air, only will refuel once you land
  • Fuel can increase to 200% capacity if filled from Jump Jet and Jet Dash
  • Can be used without fuel to slow your descent

Reaper

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 250 to 300

Sojourn

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 200 to 250

Soldier 76

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 200 to 250

Sombra

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 200 to 250

Symmetra

Base Stats

  • Shields increased from 100 to 150

Photon Projector

  • Primary fire beam width increased from 0.15 to 0.2

Torbjorn

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 200 to 250

Tracer

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 150 to 175

Widowmaker

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 175 to 200

Support:

Role Passive Changed

  • Regenerative passive now reduces the delay before regen begins by half (2.5 seconds)

Ana

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 200 to 250

Baptiste

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 200 to 250

Brigitte

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 150 to 200

Rocket Flail

  • Damage increased from 35 to 45

Illari

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 200 to 250

Kiriko

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 200 to 250

Kunai

  • Base projectile size reduced from 0.18 to 0.15

Lifeweaver

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 175 to 200

Lucio

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 200 to 250

Soundwave

  • Damage increased from 25 to 35
  • Knockback increased 12%
  • Movement lockout duration increased from 0.3 to 0.45

Mercy

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 200 to 250

Guardian Angel

  • Active duration on jump and crouch bonus movement cancelation reduced from 1.5 to 1 seconds.

Sympathetic Recovery

  • Health recovered from healing dealt increased from 25% to 40%.

Moira

Base Stats

  • Health increased from 200 to 250

Biotic Grasp

  • Secondary fire damage increased from 50 to 65 damage per second
  • Secondary fire target acquisition radius increased from 0.6 to 0.7 meters.

Zenyatta

Base Stats

    • Health increased from 75 to 100
    • Shields increased from 150 to 175

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming