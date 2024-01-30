In an unexpected turn of events, leaked patch notes for Season 9 of Overwatch 2 have surfaced, setting the community abuzz with anticipation and skepticism. The leaks, which suggest a series of substantial changes to the popular hero shooter, come at a time when the game has been under scrutiny for balance issues. Central to these revelations is the newest hero, Mauga, who has come under fire for his seemingly overpowered abilities, contributing to player dissatisfaction and even departures from the game.
Mauga Adjustments & Hero Buffs Highlight Leaked Overwatch 2 Changes
The leaked information, reportedly disclosed by Overwatch 2 pro Rupal during a live stream, reveals a comprehensive set of alterations aimed at addressing the concerns surrounding Mauga. The adjustments include a health increase for Mauga, presumably to mitigate the imbalance caused by his dominant presence in the game. This change is part of a broader trend within the leaked patch notes, which indicate across-the-board health buffs for all characters, enhancing their resilience on the battlefield.
SEASON 9 LEAKED PATCH NOTES
byu/truthaboutns inCompetitiveoverwatch
Furthermore, the leaks suggest an increased projectile radius for several heroes, potentially altering the dynamics of ranged combat. Aligning with earlier leaks, the notes also hint at an HP boost for the DPS hero Tracer, providing additional evidence of the game’s shift towards bolstering character durability. A notable shift in gameplay mechanics is the proposed 10% increase in the cost of ultimates, a strategic move aimed at reducing the frequency and potentially game-altering impact of these powerful abilities.
Shifting Battle Strategies & Health Boosts in Overwatch 2
In addition to these changes, the leaks point to a decrease in damage-dealt healing, which could have significant implications for the sustainability of heroes during intense firefights. Moreover, the removal of reload speed bonuses following eliminations is set to change the tempo of engagements, potentially rewarding strategic positioning and tactical play over aggressive, elimination-focused strategies.
The cumulative effect of these leaked changes paints a picture of an Overwatch 2 where characters enjoy a 15% to 20% increase in health, shifting the focus towards prolonged engagements and strategic team play. The increased ultimate costs further emphasize this trend, aiming to make each use of these game-changing abilities a calculated decision rather than a frequent occurrence.
Despite the detailed nature of these leaks, caution remains paramount, as the authenticity and final implementation of these changes are not guaranteed until official confirmation from the Overwatch 2 team. The leaks, however, resonate with earlier reports and community discussions surrounding the need for significant adjustments in the game’s balance, particularly concerning tank and damage roles.
Overwatch 2 Game Director Hints At Major Overhaul
Adding credibility to the leaked patch notes, Aaron Keller, the game director for Overwatch 2, has subtly acknowledged some of the upcoming changes on social media. Keller’s hints, particularly regarding the introduction of a self-healing passive for all roles, align with the leaked information, suggesting that these changes are part of a larger overhaul planned for Season 9. Despite initial mixed reactions from the community, Keller has reassured players that these adjustments are integral to the game’s continuous evolution and improvement.
As the Overwatch 2 community digests these leaks and speculates on their potential impact, the anticipation for official announcements grows. The leaked changes, if implemented, promise to reshape the battlefield dynamics, offering a more balanced and strategic gameplay experience. Players and enthusiasts alike are advised to stay tuned for official updates as Season 9 approaches, ready to adapt to the significant transformations that lie ahead in the ever-evolving world of Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 2 Season 9 Leaked Patch Notes
Global Projectile Size Changes
- Most damage-dealing projectile sizes have been increased, allowing all heroes to hit their targets more easily
- Hitscan weapons with a high spread and rate of fire, such as Soldier 76’s Pulse Rifle, have been increased by 0.05
- Average hitscan weapons and abilities, such as Cassidy’s Peacemaker, have been increased by 0.08
- Travel-time projectile weapons that are shotguns, such as Roadhog’s scrap gun, or have a high rate of fire, such as Ramattra’s Void Accelerator, have been increased by 0.05
- Travel-time projectiles that travel slower than 50 meters per second, such as Pharah’s Rocket Launcher, are increased by 0.15
- Travel-time projectiles that travel 50 meters per second or more, such as Hanzo’s Storm Bow, are increased by 0.1
- Ana’s Sleep Dart
- Brigitte’s Whip Shot
- Reinhardt’s Firestrike
- Roadhog’s Chain Hook
- Sigma’s Accretion
- Sombra’s VirusProjectiles excluded from this update:
-
Ultimate Charge Updates
All hero ultimate costs are increased by 10%.
Overwatch 2 Health Updates
The total Hero health pool for all heroes, including health, armor, and shields, are increased from around 15% to 20%.
Tanks:
D.Va
Base Stats
- Pilot D.Va’s health increased from 150 to 175
- Mech D.Va’s armor increased from 300 to 375
Self-Destruct
- Outer radius max damage increased from 900 to 1000
- Inner radius range increased from 4 to 6 meters
Doomfist
Base Stats
- Health increased from 300 to 375
Rocket Punch
- Max impact damage increased from 50 to 75
- Max wall slam damage increased from 30 to 40.
Junker Queen
Base Stats
- Health increased from 300 to 375
Rampage
- Wound damage over time increased from 60 to 90.
Mauga
Base Stats
- Health increased from 300 to 400
Orisa
Base Stats
- Armor increased from 275 to 350
Ramattra
Base Stats
- Health increased from 200 to 275
Reinhardt
Rocket Hammer
- Damage increased from 85 to 100
Charge
- Wall impact damage increased from 225 to 275
Roadhog
Base Stats
- Health increased from 550 to 650
Sigma
Base Stats
- Shields increased from 200 to 275
Winston
Base Stats
- Health increased from 200 to 225
- Armor increased from 200 to 250
Tesla Cannon
- Damage increased from 60 to 75 damage per second
Primal Rage
- Punch damage increased from 40 to 50
Wrecking Ball
Base Stats
- Armor increased from 100 to 175
Zarya
Particle Cannon
- Primary Fire Beam width increased from 0.15 to 0.2 meters
Damage:
Role Passive Changed
- Reload speed bonus on elim removed
- [NEW] Role Passive: Dealing damage reduces healing received by 20% for 2 seconds
Ashe
Base Stats
-
- Health increased from 200 to 250
B.O.B.
- B.O.B. weapon damage increased from 14 to 17
Bastion
Base Stats
- Health increased from 225 to 275
Cassidy
Base Stats
- Health increased from 200 to 250
Deadeye
- Initial damage rate increased from 130 to 150
- Damage rate increased from 260 to 300
Echo
Base Stats
- Health increased from 200 to 250
Focusing Beam
- Width increased from 0.2 to 0.25 meters
Duplicate
- Maximum combined health, including health, armor, and shields, increased from 300 to 350.
Genji
Base Stats
- Health increased from 200 to 250
Dragonblade
- Swing recovery decreased from 0.9 to 0.7
Hanzo
Base Stats
- Health increased from 200 to 250
Storm Arrows
- Damage increased from 65 to 75
- Cooldown reduced from 10 to 8 seconds
Junkrat
Base Stats
- Health increased from 200 to 250
Mei
Base Stats
- Health increased from 250 to 300
Pharah
Base Stats
- Health increased from 200 to 250
Rocket Launcher
- Self-damage percentage decreased from 50% to 25%
- Recovery reduced from 0.85 to 0.8 seconds
- Projectile speed increased from 35 to 40
Jet Dash [NEW]
- Horizontal dash in the direction you’re moving
- 10 second cooldown
- Bound to secondary fire by default
Jump Jets
- 20% weaker
- Cooldown increased from 10 to 14 seconds
- Gives 50% of your fuel back
For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming