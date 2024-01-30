Overwatch 2 Season 9 leaks hint at major hero changes and a strategic gameplay overhaul, stirring anticipation for the official release.

In an unexpected turn of events, leaked patch notes for Season 9 of Overwatch 2 have surfaced, setting the community abuzz with anticipation and skepticism. The leaks, which suggest a series of substantial changes to the popular hero shooter, come at a time when the game has been under scrutiny for balance issues. Central to these revelations is the newest hero, Mauga, who has come under fire for his seemingly overpowered abilities, contributing to player dissatisfaction and even departures from the game.

Mauga Adjustments & Hero Buffs Highlight Leaked Overwatch 2 Changes

The leaked information, reportedly disclosed by Overwatch 2 pro Rupal during a live stream, reveals a comprehensive set of alterations aimed at addressing the concerns surrounding Mauga. The adjustments include a health increase for Mauga, presumably to mitigate the imbalance caused by his dominant presence in the game. This change is part of a broader trend within the leaked patch notes, which indicate across-the-board health buffs for all characters, enhancing their resilience on the battlefield.

Furthermore, the leaks suggest an increased projectile radius for several heroes, potentially altering the dynamics of ranged combat. Aligning with earlier leaks, the notes also hint at an HP boost for the DPS hero Tracer, providing additional evidence of the game’s shift towards bolstering character durability. A notable shift in gameplay mechanics is the proposed 10% increase in the cost of ultimates, a strategic move aimed at reducing the frequency and potentially game-altering impact of these powerful abilities.

Shifting Battle Strategies & Health Boosts in Overwatch 2

In addition to these changes, the leaks point to a decrease in damage-dealt healing, which could have significant implications for the sustainability of heroes during intense firefights. Moreover, the removal of reload speed bonuses following eliminations is set to change the tempo of engagements, potentially rewarding strategic positioning and tactical play over aggressive, elimination-focused strategies.

The cumulative effect of these leaked changes paints a picture of an Overwatch 2 where characters enjoy a 15% to 20% increase in health, shifting the focus towards prolonged engagements and strategic team play. The increased ultimate costs further emphasize this trend, aiming to make each use of these game-changing abilities a calculated decision rather than a frequent occurrence.

Despite the detailed nature of these leaks, caution remains paramount, as the authenticity and final implementation of these changes are not guaranteed until official confirmation from the Overwatch 2 team. The leaks, however, resonate with earlier reports and community discussions surrounding the need for significant adjustments in the game’s balance, particularly concerning tank and damage roles.

Overwatch 2 Game Director Hints At Major Overhaul

Adding credibility to the leaked patch notes, Aaron Keller, the game director for Overwatch 2, has subtly acknowledged some of the upcoming changes on social media. Keller’s hints, particularly regarding the introduction of a self-healing passive for all roles, align with the leaked information, suggesting that these changes are part of a larger overhaul planned for Season 9. Despite initial mixed reactions from the community, Keller has reassured players that these adjustments are integral to the game’s continuous evolution and improvement.

As the Overwatch 2 community digests these leaks and speculates on their potential impact, the anticipation for official announcements grows. The leaked changes, if implemented, promise to reshape the battlefield dynamics, offering a more balanced and strategic gameplay experience. Players and enthusiasts alike are advised to stay tuned for official updates as Season 9 approaches, ready to adapt to the significant transformations that lie ahead in the ever-evolving world of Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 Season 9 Leaked Patch Notes

Global Projectile Size Changes

Most damage-dealing projectile sizes have been increased, allowing all heroes to hit their targets more easily

Hitscan weapons with a high spread and rate of fire, such as Soldier 76’s Pulse Rifle, have been increased by 0.05

Average hitscan weapons and abilities, such as Cassidy’s Peacemaker, have been increased by 0.08

Travel-time projectile weapons that are shotguns, such as Roadhog’s scrap gun, or have a high rate of fire, such as Ramattra’s Void Accelerator, have been increased by 0.05

Travel-time projectiles that travel slower than 50 meters per second, such as Pharah’s Rocket Launcher, are increased by 0.15

Travel-time projectiles that travel 50 meters per second or more, such as Hanzo’s Storm Bow, are increased by 0.1

Ana’s Sleep Dart

Brigitte’s Whip Shot

Reinhardt’s Firestrike

Roadhog’s Chain Hook

Sigma’s Accretion

Sombra’s VirusProjectiles excluded from this update:





All hero ultimate costs are increased by 10%.

The total Hero health pool for all heroes, including health, armor, and shields, are increased from around 15% to 20%.

Tanks:

D.Va

Base Stats

Pilot D.Va’s health increased from 150 to 175

Mech D.Va’s armor increased from 300 to 375

Self-Destruct

Outer radius max damage increased from 900 to 1000

Inner radius range increased from 4 to 6 meters

Doomfist

Base Stats

Health increased from 300 to 375

Rocket Punch

Max impact damage increased from 50 to 75

Max wall slam damage increased from 30 to 40.

Junker Queen

Base Stats

Health increased from 300 to 375

Rampage

Wound damage over time increased from 60 to 90.

Mauga

Base Stats

Health increased from 300 to 400

Orisa

Base Stats

Armor increased from 275 to 350

Ramattra

Base Stats

Health increased from 200 to 275

Reinhardt

Rocket Hammer

Damage increased from 85 to 100

Charge

Wall impact damage increased from 225 to 275

Roadhog

Base Stats

Health increased from 550 to 650

Sigma

Base Stats

Shields increased from 200 to 275

Winston

Base Stats

Health increased from 200 to 225

Armor increased from 200 to 250

Tesla Cannon

Damage increased from 60 to 75 damage per second

Primal Rage

Punch damage increased from 40 to 50

Wrecking Ball

Base Stats

Armor increased from 100 to 175

Zarya

Particle Cannon

Primary Fire Beam width increased from 0.15 to 0.2 meters

Damage:

Role Passive Changed

Reload speed bonus on elim removed

[NEW] Role Passive: Dealing damage reduces healing received by 20% for 2 seconds

Ashe

Base Stats

Health increased from 200 to 250



B.O.B.

B.O.B. weapon damage increased from 14 to 17

Bastion

Base Stats

Health increased from 225 to 275

Cassidy

Base Stats

Health increased from 200 to 250

Deadeye

Initial damage rate increased from 130 to 150

Damage rate increased from 260 to 300

Echo

Base Stats

Health increased from 200 to 250

Focusing Beam

Width increased from 0.2 to 0.25 meters

Duplicate

Maximum combined health, including health, armor, and shields, increased from 300 to 350.

Genji

Base Stats

Health increased from 200 to 250

Dragonblade

Swing recovery decreased from 0.9 to 0.7

Hanzo

Base Stats

Health increased from 200 to 250

Storm Arrows

Damage increased from 65 to 75

Cooldown reduced from 10 to 8 seconds

Junkrat

Base Stats

Health increased from 200 to 250

Mei

Base Stats

Health increased from 250 to 300

Pharah

Base Stats

Health increased from 200 to 250

Rocket Launcher

Self-damage percentage decreased from 50% to 25%

Recovery reduced from 0.85 to 0.8 seconds

Projectile speed increased from 35 to 40

Jet Dash [NEW]

Horizontal dash in the direction you’re moving

10 second cooldown

Bound to secondary fire by default

Jump Jets

20% weaker

Cooldown increased from 10 to 14 seconds

Gives 50% of your fuel back

Concussive Blast 25% weaker horizontal knockback

Range decreased from 8 to 5 meters

Cooldown decreased from 8 to 5 meters

Now deals 30 damage Rocket Barrage Now instantly reloads Rocket Launcher

Now shows spread of the barrage when the show accuracy option is enabled on your crosshair Hover Jets Fuel decreased by 20%

Speed boost increased by 100%

Now gives you better aerial maneuverability

No longer refuels in the air, only will refuel once you land

Fuel can increase to 200% capacity if filled from Jump Jet and Jet Dash

Can be used without fuel to slow your descent Reaper Base Stats Health increased from 250 to 300 Sojourn Base Stats Health increased from 200 to 250 Soldier 76 Base Stats Health increased from 200 to 250 Sombra Base Stats Health increased from 200 to 250 Symmetra Base Stats Shields increased from 100 to 150 Photon Projector Primary fire beam width increased from 0.15 to 0.2 Torbjorn Base Stats Health increased from 200 to 250 Tracer Base Stats Health increased from 150 to 175 Widowmaker Base Stats Health increased from 175 to 200 Support: Role Passive Changed Regenerative passive now reduces the delay before regen begins by half (2.5 seconds) Ana Base Stats Health increased from 200 to 250 Baptiste Base Stats Health increased from 200 to 250 Brigitte Base Stats Health increased from 150 to 200 Rocket Flail Damage increased from 35 to 45 Illari Base Stats Health increased from 200 to 250 Kiriko Base Stats Health increased from 200 to 250 Kunai Base projectile size reduced from 0.18 to 0.15 Lifeweaver Base Stats Health increased from 175 to 200 Lucio Base Stats Health increased from 200 to 250 Soundwave Damage increased from 25 to 35

Knockback increased 12%

Movement lockout duration increased from 0.3 to 0.45 Mercy Base Stats Health increased from 200 to 250 Guardian Angel Active duration on jump and crouch bonus movement cancelation reduced from 1.5 to 1 seconds. Sympathetic Recovery Health recovered from healing dealt increased from 25% to 40%. Moira Base Stats Health increased from 200 to 250 Biotic Grasp Secondary fire damage increased from 50 to 65 damage per second

Secondary fire target acquisition radius increased from 0.6 to 0.7 meters. Zenyatta Base Stats Health increased from 75 to 100 Shields increased from 150 to 175



For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming