Video games having collaborations with K-pop groups have been happening a lot recently. Just recently, NewJeans performed the LoL Worlds Anthem. Now, Overwatch 2 is doing the same, as it just recently announced a collab with the group Le Sserafim, both in-game and for the upcoming BlizzCon 2023.

LE SSERAFIM x OVERWATCH 2 ✨ 🌃 Oct 26 ’Perfect Night’ Music Video

🎮 Nov 1 Exclusive In-Game Event

🎤 Nov 4 BlizzCon Appearance Learn More: https://t.co/ujEgYWSx0U pic.twitter.com/qmrNrQEpxh — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 18, 2023

A tweet on the official Overwatch 2 Twitter page announced the collaboration, along with some dates. A post on the official website also gave details about the Overwatch 2 and Le Sserafim Collab. They wrote on the post that the “fearless group of five (KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE)” will “bring their talents to Overwatch 2 this season”. The collab starts with a music video for Le Sserafim's new single: Perfect Night. The music video comes out on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 9:00 PM PDT.

Of course, the collab does not end there. As mentioned above, this collab has in-game components to it. In particular, there will be a Le Sserafim-inspired game mode and some exclusive in-game items. This includes some Legendary hero skins. Sadly, no information yet regarding which Heroes will receive the collab skins. More details about the in-game collab will come out on Monday, October 30, 2023, with the in-game event going live on November 1, 2023.

Other than the in-game collab, Le Sserafim will also be making an appearance during the upcoming BlizzCon 2023. They will be holding a special performance on November 4, 2023, which will include the new single Perfect Night. The special performance will follow the conclusion of the Community Night.

That's all the information we have about the upcoming collab between Overwatch 2 and Le Sserafim. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.