The Indiana forward is expected to make his debut Friday.

The Indiana Pacers pulled off the first major trade ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline acquiring All-Star forward Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors.

Now we know when Siakam is expected to play in his first game for the Pacers, according to Marc Spears of Andscape:

“Pascal Siakam is expected to debut for the Pacers tomorrow in Portland, sources tell @andscape.

There is also a chance that Tyrese Haliburton could make his return for the Pacers after suffering a hamstring injury nearly two weeks ago, though it's not considered very likely. Haliburton has missed the last four games for the Pacers, who have gone 2-2 in his absence.

After acquiring Siakam, the Pacers have a great 1-2 punch that they hope can position them for a substantial playoff run after the noise they made in the NBA In-Season Tournament. This season, Siakam had been averaging 22.2 points per game, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists with splits of 52.2 percent shooting from the field, 31.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75.8 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Haliburton shared his thoughts on Siakam joining him with the Pacers:

“I think anytime you add a top player in the world, that you will help your team…So adding him will be good,” Haliburton said, per the Pacers' X account. The fourth-year guard did not hesitate to glow when speaking of Siakam's fit on the squad:

“It's another guy that can score when needed. He's a really good facilitator and he'll fit right in with our group. He plays the way we want to play. He's like fourth in transition field goal percentage and we score in transition better than anybody, so he'll be a really good addition to our group,” Haliburton claimed.

The Pacers visit the Trail Blazers on Friday night.