The Pacers could see their star return the same time their new star makes his debut.

The Indiana Pacers pulled off the first major trade ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline acquiring All-Star forward Pascal Siakam. The Pacers already have a budding star in Tyrese Haliburton and now they add another elite talent as they try to make a push in the Eastern Conference. Haliburton has been sidelined with a hamstring injury while Siakam has yet to make his debut. Both could come against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday as per Marc J. Spears of ESPN's Andscape.

There is a possibility that Haliburton does return to action tomorrow in Portland, and also that Siakam debut for the Pacers, sources said. Haliburton is probably the less likely of the two to take place but he did workout today in Sacramento. https://t.co/K5YIuhDPZU — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) January 18, 2024

Spears does acknowledge that Tyrese Haliburton returning to the Pacers lineup is less likely than Pascal Siakam making his debut. Haliburton had already been ruled out against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday while Siakam is expected to join the Pacers at some point during their current road trip.

Siakam is potentially a great fit with the Pacers and can elevate their ceiling this season. This season, Siakam had been averaging 22.2 points per game, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists with splits of 52.2 percent shooting from the field, 31.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 75.8 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Haliburton has missed the last four games for the Pacers but this new report indicates that his return could be soon and on this road trip. The Pacers have gone 2-2 in the games he's missed so far. One of the top rising players in the league, Haliburton is on track for his second straight All-Star appearance. The Pacers are currently 23-17 and are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference standings.