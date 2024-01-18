Tyrese Haliburton is sky high on Pascal Siakam's foreseen impact on the Pacers.

The Indiana Pacers struck gold ahead of the NBA trade deadline. On Wednesday, the Pacers acquired All-Star forward Pascal Siakam in a trade from the Toronto Raptors. Of course, Tyrese Haliburton was excited about Siakam's move to Indiana, given his commentary in an interview with Pacers reporters.

Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam look to form a potent Pacers duo after the big trade

Haliburton expressed his enthusiasm for his new teammates' arrival in a post-practice interview on Thursday:

“I think anytime you add a top player in the world, that you will help your team…So adding him will be good,” Haliburton said, per the Pacers' X account. The fourth-year guard did not hesitate to glow when speaking of Siakam's fit on the squad:

“It's another guy that can score when needed. He's a really good facilitator and he'll fit right in with our group. He plays the way we want to play. He's like fourth in transition field goal percentage and we score in transition better than anybody, so he'll be a really good addition to our group,” Haliburton claimed.

Haliburton was having a stellar year of his own before a hamstring injury sidelined his production. The 28-year-old averages 23.6 points and 12.6 assists per game, the latter of which ranks first in the league. His playmaking ability should gel with Siakam's slashing interior presence.

The Pacers upgrade their power forward position with Siakam's arrival from the Raptors. Moreover, his scoring and facilitating help weather the storm while Haliburton recovers from injury. Regardless, the star point guard recognizes Siakam's value in Indiana and all over the league.

“Everybody's fighting to get a long wing who can defend and knock down threes, and well, he can do all that and more. So we've got a player that every team in the NBA wants, and I think it'll be really fun.”