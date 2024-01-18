Pascal Siakam will soon make his Pacers debut.

Pascal Siakam has landed in Indianapolis as he prepares to be introduced by the Indiana Pacers following their blockbuster trade with the Toronto Raptors.

Siakam seems happy to be going to a contender in the Pacers and expressed his excitement about joining his new team with a video posted on social media.

“What up Pacer nation, it's your boy Pascal. Just touched down. I'm super excited, can't wait to meet all of you guys. Let's get it, go Pacers,” Siakam said in the video posted on the Pacers X account.

The two teams were in discussions involving Siakam for several days with the deal finally coming to fruition on Wednesday. The Pacers sent a trio of players and three first-round picks to get Siakam.

Siakam spent his first seven seasons with the Raptors, earning a pair of All-Star selections and two All-NBA honors. He also helped Toronto win their only championship to date in 2019 with the help of Kawhi Leonard and crew.

Now Siakam gets a shot in Indiana with rising star Tyrese Haliburton who's been absent from the Pacers lineup for over a week. He has a chance to come back on Thursday but could more likely return Friday night in Portland which could also serve as Siakam'a debut.

Siakam can become a fan favorite

Just as he was in Toronto, Siakam has a great chance of becoming a fan favorite in Indiana. The Pacers are finally playing winning basketball under head coach Rick Carlisle and the acquisition of Siakam shows that Indiana is ready to compete now and get better as the season progresses.

Siakam brings a winning playstyle and pedigree to the Pacers lineup and should mesh well with the other stars of the team. Sticking in the Eastern Conference is good too as Siakam is familiar with most of the teams the Pacers will face down the stretch.

It remains to be seen if Pascal Siakam will extend his contract with the Pacers or re-sign this offseason, though he could head to another team as an unrestricted free agent. If all goes well for the rest of this season, there's no reason to think he won’t stay in Indy.