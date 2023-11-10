Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton loves what he's seeing from his team thus far on the young 2023-24 season.

On Thursday evening, the Indiana Pacers improved to 6-3 on the young season with a 126-124 home win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers had to overcome one of the best games of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's career. The Greek Freak scored 54 points on the evening, operating without the services of newly acquired star point guard Damian Lillard, but ultimately, Indiana was able to hold on for the victory.

After the game, star point guard Tyrese Haliburton of the Pacers got one hundred percent honest about how the Pacers have been able to find success so far this season.

“We're playing really well right now,” said Haliburton, per Tony East of Sports Illustrated. “Everybody's contributing. Maybe the best bench in the NBA… we're rolling right now.”

Tyrese Haliburton is out to prove that his controversial NBA All Star selection from a year ago was justified, and he's doing a great of that so far on the new campaign. On Thursday, Haliburton scored 29 points, dished out ten assists, and grabbed six rebounds, helping lead what has been an impressive Pacers offense so far in 2023.

Many figured that the Pacers could be potential dark horse playoff contenders this season, and of course, it's still early, but the early results are promising. The Pacers' bench that Haliburton referred to includes the addition of recently-minted NBA champion Bruce Brown along with several other solid role players.

The Pacers will look to improve to 7-3 when they next take the floor against the Philadelphia 76ers on November 12 on the road.