Jones is still suffering from the effects of an MCL sprain

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, who returned to practice this week, will miss tonight's matchup with the New York Giants with a knee injury. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the news in a social media post on Monday morning.

“Jones, who is listed as questionable,” wrote Pelissero, “is working hard to get back. He’s just not ready.”

The Packers' running back suffered a sprained MCL in the team's 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on November 19th. He needed assistance walking to the sideline and was carted to the locker room.

Head coach Matt LaFleur seemed optimistic about Jones' recovery late last week.

“He did a great job. We did that (red uniform) for his own protection, making sure that people wouldn’t knock him over and anything like that,” LaFleur said on Friday. “He looked good. Had a good week. Got a great attitude. Ready to cut him loose.”

In seven games this season, Jones has rushed for 245 yards on 66 carries and two touchdowns. Packers' primary running back AJ Dillion, who is expected to get the bulk of the work once again with Jones absent, has 521 yards on 149 carries and a touchdown this season. The team also has third-year runningback Patrick Taylor available Monday night.

The Packers — who have won three straight games, currently hold the 7th and final spot in the NFC playoff picture with five games remaining. According to Tankathon, the Packers have the second least difficult remaining schedule among the NFL's 32 teams. Every one of their remaining opponents is under .500, with the exception of the Minnesota Vikings, who are currently 6-6.