Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was back at practice for the first time in three weeks on Thursday.

The surging Green Bay Packers could get a major boost in Week 14 against the New York Giants on Monday night. Running back Aaron Jones, who suffered a knee injury just under three weeks ago, was back at practice on Thursday for the first time and looked pretty good moving around.

That's a very good sign for the Packers. Jones is a workhorse in the backfield but hasn't played a whole lot in 2023 due to health issues. He's featured in seven games, rushing for 3.7 yards per carry and two touchdowns. Jones also has 19 catches.

In Week 11, Jones left just before halftime against the Los Angeles Chargers with an MCL sprain. He's missed the last two contests, but Green Bay won both, beating the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs.

AJ Dillon has held it down without Jones though, running for 4.1 yards per carry against the Chiefs and also putting together a respectable performance vs Detroit. The run game isn't exactly a strong suit for the Packers, but getting back Aaron Jones would help.

Jones has been a reliable player for years in Green Bay after coming into the league as a fifth-round pick. He's averaged 5.0 yards per carry in his career. The Packers are on a roll right now with three wins in a row and have their eyes set on a potential Wild Card spot. The rest of their schedule isn't all that difficult either, with the Buccaneers, Panthers, Vikings, and Bears up next after visiting New York on Monday Night Football.