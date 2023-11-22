Here are our four bold predictions for the Green Bay Packers as they face the Detroit Lions in Week 12 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

A matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions is on the agenda for Week 12. The 2023 NFL season for the Packers has been filled with ups and downs. They boast a 4-6 record and encountered various challenges. Despite this, their recent triumph in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers, concluding with a score of 23-20, underscored the team's resilience and potential. This victory has significantly bolstered the team's confidence as they approach their Thanksgiving Day clash with the Lions. As the Packers gear up for the Lions, here are four bold predictions for the game that may contribute to another setback for Green Bay.

Packers Won in Week 11

Following a challenging start to the season marked by a four-game losing streak, the Green Bay Packers are displaying signs of improvement. They have clinched two victories in their last three games, the most recent being against the Chargers. The defense successfully contained Justin Herbert, and the offense demonstrated resilience by securing the game-winning score in the final minutes.

As for the Lions, their remarkable comeback against the Chicago Bears has propelled them to three consecutive wins. Although it wasn't a standout performance for the Lions, this marks their best season start since 1962. This has highlighted the team's strong candidacy for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Green Bay Packers as they face the Detroit Lions in the Week 12 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Fall Out of Love

Following an impressive performance against the Chargers, Jordan Love faces a quick turnaround for a challenging Thanksgiving matchup in Detroit. Recall that he recorded career-high passing yards in Week 11. He put up 322 passing yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Love's ability to maintain this momentum and avoid turnovers will be crucial against a formidable divisional opponent. We think, however, that he'll have a tougher time against the Lions. Don't be shocked if Love fails to hit 250 passing yards in this game.

Watson Wants More

In the recent Week 11 victory over the Chargers, Christian Watson made two receptions out of four targets. He accumulated 21 yards and secured a touchdown. His first catch didn't come until the middle of the third quarter. However, his subsequent 11-yard touchdown played a pivotal role in the second half. Despite quarterback Jordan Love's impressive career-high 322 passing yards, Watson ranked seventh in receiving for the Packers. Sure, the potential absence of tailback Aaron Jones due to a knee injury might lead to an increased workload for Watson. However, the second-year wideout's performance remains somewhat lackluster as they approach Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Lions.

Regarding a shoulder concern, Watson was listed as fully participating in Tuesday's estimated practice report. Initially marked as limited on Monday's injury report, his upgraded activity level the following day suggests progress in managing the shoulder issue. This positions him to likely be available for Thursday's game in Detroit. Recall that he previously recorded a 2-25-1 stat line on four targets during his season debut in Week 4. With Jayden Reed added to the limited list on Tuesday and several players listed as Did Not Participate (DNPs) in practice on both occasions, Watson could emerge as one of quarterback Jordan Love's primary targets in the upcoming game. If Watson does play, we have him going over 50 receiving yards.

Gary Plays and Sacks Goff

Rashan Gary's shoulder concern seems to be behind him as he returns to full participation in practice. Expectations are high for Gary to make a significant impact against the Lions, with a potential sack against Jared Goff being a focal point. His presence on the edge could play a crucial role in the Packers' defensive strategy.

Packers Cool Off

While the Packers have shown improvement in recent games, the Lions pose a formidable challenge. This is especially true as Detroit has a four-game winning streak and a high-powered offense. Despite the Packers covering in two of their last three games, concerns about turnovers and the Lions' strong performance create uncertainty. The game's outcome, potentially in favor of the Lions, could hinge on the Packers' ability to navigate a resilient opponent on Thanksgiving Day.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming Thanksgiving Day clash between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions promises to be a pivotal moment in the 2023 NFL season. With the Packers finding renewed strength and resilience and the Lions riding high on a three-game winning streak, the stage is set for a compelling battle. The bold predictions for the game, from Jordan Love's continued momentum to Christian Watson's potential impact and Rashan Gary's defensive prowess, add an extra layer of anticipation. As the Packers strive to maintain their upward trajectory and the Lions aim to solidify their playoff contention, this matchup is poised to deliver a thrilling spectacle. It should showcase the unpredictable nature of the NFL season. Fans can look forward to an exciting Thanksgiving showdown as these two teams vie for supremacy on the football field.