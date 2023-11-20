Jared Goff says the Lions comeback win over the Bears in Week 11 was a good thing despite the ugly three quarters at the beginning.

For three quarters of the Detroit Lions Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears, quarterback Jared Goff and the team did not look good. After erasing a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to win the game 31-26, Goff said that while the performance wasn’t great, the result showed a lot about the team.

“Not my best ball for about three and a half quarters but found a way to make it work there at the end,” Goff said, per the team’s website. “It’s a sign of a good team. We’re a resilient group. We’re tough. We have a lot of courage and we don’t back down from anything.”

Jared Goff was not lying about the game being “not my best ball.” The Lions QB was 23-of-35 for 236 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, which allowed the Bears to build their big lead with just minutes to go in Week 11.

Before leading 75- and 73-yard scoring drives to win the game, Goff’s numbers were much worse. Ahead of those two drives, Goff had the three picks, one touchdown, and was just 13-of-23 for 121 yards.

The Lions are in rarified air (for them)

The Lions did show resilience, though, in this game, and the franchise is now 8-2 for the first time since QB Milt Plum, halfback Dan Lewis, and split end Gail Cogdill (yes, those are real people I didn’t make them up) led Detroit to the same record back in 1962.

Detroit now has a massive lead in the NFC North, and depending on what happens when the Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, they could be tied for the NFC top seed come Tuesday morning.

Goff and the Lions try to keep the good time rolling, albeit in less dramatic fashion, on Thanksgiving when they host the Green Bay Packers.