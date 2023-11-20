Jordan Love's Green Bay Packers teammates are growing more and more trustful of their starting quarterback.

On Sunday afternoon, Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers improved to 4-6 on the 2023 NFL season with a narrow 23-20 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Packers were coming off of a frustrating, equally close road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers a week ago, but Love was impressive in leading his team to a bounce back victory and keeping their playoff hopes in the NFC, although slim, still very much alive.

After the game, star Green Bay wide receiver Jordan Watson addressed what Jordan Love means to the team and why he is now earning the trust of his Packers teammates.

“I think he's just proving all of us right,” said Watson, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “I mean, we've seen what he's capable of doing since the moment he got the starting job. Obviously, we knew that there was going to be some adversity that we were going to face and whatnot, but he just keeps on chugging along, and I think he has a bright future.”

Adversity has indeed been a key theme of this season for the Packers, signifying Love's first campaign in the starting role, taking over for franchise stalwart Aaron Rodgers, who was traded to the New York Jets this past offseason.

Love has had a bit of an up and down season thus far for the Packers, but he has shown flashes of brilliance during his relatively short stint as the Packers' starter, and fans will hope that he is able to build upon his impressive performance against the Chargers.