Aaron Jones had an injury scare in first half vs Vikings.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones had many of his team's fans holding their breath when he entered the medical tent following a touchdown score by quarterback Jordan Love in the first half of Sunday night's matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings. However, it doesn't seem he suffered anything serious, with Rob Demovsky of ESPN reporting that Jones did not spend too much time in the tent and was back on the bench shortly thereafter.

“Jones is out of the injury tent and back over on the bench talking with AJ Dillon and looking at a tablet with one of the coaches.”

The Packers can't afford to lose the game against the Vikings. Going further, they can't lose either of their Week 17 or Week 18 assignment if they are to keep their playoff hopes alive and burning. Once they're done with their business with the Vikings, Jones and the Packers will be heading back home at Lambeau Field for what could be a meeting with the Chicago Bears, a game that could potentially determine whether Green Bay will make the playoff cut or not.

Packers' Aaron Jones has been a concern in 2023

Jones has consistently appeared on the Packers' injury report in the 2023 NFL regular season but played extremely well in the team's most recent outing before the matchup against the Vikings. Back in Week 16, he torched the Carolina Panthers for 127 rushing yards on 21 carries to help the Packers score a 33-30 victory on the road and boost their playoff chances.

Jones entered the Vikings game with 425 rushing yards and two rushing scores on 100 carries to go with 193 receiving yards and a touchdown on 11 receptions.