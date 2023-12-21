The Packers ground game could get a lift if Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon can contribute in Week 16 against the Panthers

The Green Bay Packers hope to get back on track in Week 16 when they travel to Carolina to take on the 2-12 Panthers. While the Packers (6-8) have lost back-to-back games against the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a win over the Panthers could give their remote playoff chances a bit of a lift. As they prepare for the game, running back Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon both participated in the team's Thursday practice sessions.

Both Jones and and Dillon were limited participants, but at least their respective health situations are moving in the right direction. Jones has knee and finger issues, while Dillon has been hampered by a thumb injury.

The Packers are in a must-win situation. If both Dillon and Jones can play, it should take quite a bit of pressure off of Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love. Dillon has rushed for 574 yards on 164 carries, and while his 3.5 yards per carry is not impressive, he has the strength and power to be productive in short-yardage situations. Jones has rushed for 298 yards on 79 carries and is averaging 3.77 yards per attempt. He has also scored 2 touchdowns.

Love spoke about the urgency the Packers have to win this game.

“Yeah, we’ve got to win,” Love said. “We’ve got three opportunities to go out there and get a win. The goal right now is to get to 9-8 and then let the playoffs kind of play themselves out, see if we can get a shot in there. Obviously bouncing back after two tough losses, we’ve just got to find a way to go win these last three.”