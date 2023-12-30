Packers or Vikings in Week 17?

One of the more entertaining and fierce rivalries in all of football will be under the lights for Sunday Night Football as the Green Bay Packers battle it out with the Minnesota Vikings in a pivotal matchup! Join us for our NFL odds series where our Packers-Vikings prediction and pick will be revealed.

Entering this weekend with a 7-8 record, the Packers need to win out to have a shot at clinching a Wild Card berth out in the NFC. After overcoming the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 27-19 in what was one of their more impressive showings of the season, Green Bay has lost two out of three games and is on the outside looking in. With the season on the line, can Green Bay snag a much-needed road division win?

In similar fashion, the Vikings have also officially reached must-win mode with an identical record as the Packers at 7-8. Bafflingly enough, Minnesota somehow remains alive in the postseason hunt despite being bruised and battered in the injury department. Fresh off of a gut-wrenching six-point loss to the NFC North leaders in the Detroit Lions, does Minnesota have one last fight in them to get back into the thick of things?

Here are the Packers-Vikings NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Packers-Vikings Odds

Green Bay Packers: +1.5 (-120)

Minnesota Vikings: -1.5 (-102)

Over: 43.5 (-112)

Under: 43.5 (-108)

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

The good news? Green Bay may have found their next franchise quarterback in Jordan Love. The bad news? The Packers just gave up 394 total yards to the lowly Carolina Panthers in a narrow 33-30 victory. Luckily, a win is a win, and the Packers needed it badly.

Simply put, anything goes in divisional games, and very few rivalries are as heated than Packers-Vikings. With the Minnesota crowd expected to be at a feverish pitch on Sunday night, all of the talk will be in fact surrounding a Packers defense that will be missing a key member of the secondary in cornerback Jaire Alexander. Shockingly, Alexander was suspended by the organization due to conduct detrimental to the team. After coming off a game where the Packers struggled to contain rookie Bryce Young, this could be a major blow for this defense to lose a top corner like Alexander. At the end of the day, generating a pass rush and playing sound coverage on the outside will be huge for Green Bay's chances of covering.

Furthermore, this offense led by Jordan Love has been tough to deal with on the road. Not only are the Packers winners in two of their past three games away from home, but they have also scored at least 29 points over that same span. If all else fails, then it may be up to Love and this youthful but skilled receiving corps to make some noise through the air.

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

Hop along the Vikings quarterback carousel as once again Minnesota will be turning to a different name under center in the most critical part of the season. Since Kirk Cousins went down with a devastating Achilles injury that forced him to miss the rest of the season, the Vikings have inserted Jaren Hall, Joshua Dobbs, and even Nick Mullens to try and solve their QB woes. Once again, head coach Kevin O'Connell will give Mr. Hall another shot as a starter to jolt this team into a possible playoff bid.

In the first matchup with the Packers nearly two months ago that resulted in a Vikings 24-10 victory, Minnesota rushed for only two yards per carry and had to rely on the right arm of Kirk Cousins to lead them to victory. Without Cousins and some uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position, making it a priority to pound the football down the throats of the Packers' defense will be vital.

As luck would have it, All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson is finally fully healthy and serves as the perfect security blanket for a young quarterback like Hall. Then again, any quarterback is fortunate enough to have “Jettas” being on the receiving end of their passes. Since returning from his nagging hamstring injury that forced him to miss eight games, Jefferson has already tallied 252 yards. Ultimately, Jefferson is a mismatch nightmare and with the devastating injury news regarding T.J. Hockenson, he will be in line for even more targets than he usually gets.

Final Packers-Vikings Prediction & Pick

The season is on the line for both teams! Who will have bragging rights when the clock hits triple zeroes? Side with the Packers to flex their road dominance and make life a living hell for Jaren Hall with his limited NFL experience.

Final Packers-Vikings Prediction & Pick: Packers +1.5 (-120)