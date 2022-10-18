Aaron Rodgers highlights what went wrong for Packers vs Zach Wilson, Jets

Aaron Rodgers recently explained what went wrong for the Green Bay Packers in their 27-10 loss against the New York Jets over the weekend, per the Pat McAfee Show.

“(The Jets) have a lot of good players and good schemes,” Aaron Rodgers said. “D-Line is stout, thought they had a good plan for us. Lot of twists up front that we just didn’t handle very well.”

Rodgers had no intention of making excuses. Instead, he praised the Jets and admitted they’ve shown plenty of improvement since last season. The Packers fell to 3-3 with the loss while the Jets now own an impressive 4-2 record.

Aaron Rodgers also discussed Zach Wilson and Jets’ offensive attack.

“Offensively, they added some weapons,” Rodgers said. “Zach (Wilson) is going to be a really talented guy in the league for a long time I believe. Wasn’t a great day throwing the ball for anybody, but they made obviously more plays…we just kind of had a dud of a game.”

Jets fans will be ecstatic to hear what Aaron Rodgers had to say about their team. It isn’t often that a player of his caliber takes the time to breakdown and praise an opposing team, but that is exactly what Rodgers did.

Meanwhile, Packers fans still have reason to be hopeful. Green Bay’s mediocre start isn’t ideal but this is a team capable of turning things around. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will look to jump back into the win column against an underwhelming Washington Commanders team next week.