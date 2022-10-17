5 Packers most responsible for Week 6 loss vs. Jets

The Green Bay Packers Week 6 loss to the New York Jets was just the latest misstep in what has already become a nightmare season for Aaron Rodgers and his team. There is plenty of blame to go around for the Packers players and coaches after the 24-10 loss at Lambeau Field. However, there are a few individuals who need to shoulder more blame than others for this Packers-Jets catastrophe. Here are the five Packers most responsible for the team’s Week 6 loss vs. the Jets.

3. Matt LaFleur

After the Packers dropped to 3-3 on the season by losing to the Jets at home, the coaching staff has to take a good portion of the blame. The run defense was bad, allowing 179 yards on the ground and 116 to rookie running back Breece Hall.

The special teams were even worse. The Jets blocked a Packers field goal early in the second quarter and took a blocked punt back for what would end up being the game-winning touchdown in the third quarter.

And, just to make it clear that the offense failed in all three phases, Rodgers and company only produced 278 net yards.

While we could single out defensive coordinator Joe Barry, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, or special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, the buck has to stop at the top, which is why head coach Matt LaFleur gets the lion’s share of the coaching blame here.

When you look at the last two Packers losses — to the Jets and New York Giants — you’ll see two coaches in Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll getting way more out of their teams than the talent dictates. On the other sideline, the Packers are doing less with more talent right now than almost any team in the NFL, and that’s on the head coach.

2. Josh Meyers, Royce Newman, Jon Runyan Jr.

On the flip side of blaming LaFleur for the failures of the coaching staff as a whole, we won’t single out one Packers player on the offensive line for the failure of the whole unit. Instead, the entire interior of the line — center Josh Meyers, right guard Royce Newman, and left guard Jon Runyan Jr. — all share the blame equally.

In the Packers Week 6 game, Jets interior defensive linemen Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Meyers, and Sheldon Rankins dominated this trio. Yes, these three make up one of (if not the) best interior defensive front in the league, and Williams may be the best in the NFL right now. Still, Meyers, Newman, and Runyan got crushed by the group and left their 38-year-old QB hanging out to dry.

Williams, Franklin-Meyers, and Rankins combined for 4.0 sacks, eight tackles, six QB hits, and a forced fumble, and Meyers, Newman, and Runyan were powerless to stop them.

Early in the season, Packers supporters could blame the team’s offensive line woes on missing offensive tackles Elgton Jenkins and David Bakhtiari. However, they are now back. Jenkins played every offensive snap in the Packers-Jets game, and Bakhtiari played 95% of them.

With the bookends now in place, there is no excuse for the line playing this poorly, which is why Meyers, Newman, and Runyan are three of the Packers players most to blame for the team’s Week 6 loss.

1. Aaron Rodgers

Fair or not, the credit or blame for most NFL wins or losses comes down to the quarterback. And the Packers have a QB who’s been celebrated to the tune of two MVP Awards in the last two seasons. So, as the Packers’ 2022 decent continues, Aaron Rodgers has to get a massive amount of blame.

Does he have good play-calling this season? No. Does he have solid offensive line protection? Nope. Does he have wide receivers who can get open or catch the ball? Not really.

There are plenty of reasons that Rodgers and the Packers are failing, and Rodgers is one of them.

The future Hall-of-Famer’s stat line in this game wasn’t great. He was 26-of-41 for 246 yards with a touchdown and four sacks. And of those yards and completions, only 10 receptions and 119 yards went to wide receivers.

Rodgers can complain all he wants about his young and inexperienced WR corps, but at some point, it’s on him to make them better. To this point, he hasn’t, and it’s likely about to get even worse. His most experienced wideout, Randall Cobb, was carted off the field in the third quarter. Luckily, Cobb’s ankle isn’t broken as initially feared. However, it does look like he’s got a high ankle sprain that will keep him out for a few weeks.

This means that Rodgers needs to find a way to make Allen Lazard, rookie Romeo Doubs, Amari Rodgers, Juwann Winfree, and rookie Christian Watson (if he ever gets back from injury) better, or the Packers season could be over in the next few weeks.