Back in July, Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon was involved in a controversial incident with a Green Bay Police Department officer. The 24-year-old was seen getting shoved by the officer during an exhibition match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich at Lambeau Field. The video of the incident went completely viral as fans criticized the officer for his overly aggressive behavior against Dillon.

Before anything else, here is the incident in question. Apparently, Dillon wanted to do a Lambeau Leap into the stands as a way of entertaining the crowd during a rain delay. The officer grabbed Dillon by the collar of his shirt before shoving him toward the crowd:

This cop just seemed so comfortable shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon this aggressively, even after Dillon seemingly explained what he was doing during the weather delay at last night’s soccer match at Lambeau. Guy gonna struggle finding a good explanation when his bosses see this. pic.twitter.com/BIIbT5JXkB — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 24, 2022

It took some time but GBPD has finally apologized to Dillon in an official capacity. GBPD Chief Chris Davis released a statement on Friday apologizing to Dillon while also saying that the officer involved has been or will be sanctioned for his role in the incident (via Rob Demovsky of ESPN):

“I have sustained two allegations of GBPD policy violations by the officer involved and directed appropriate corrective action to be taken,” Davis said in a statement released Friday. “We do not provide further detail on personnel matters out of respect for the employee’s due process rights. “I apologize to Mr. Dillon for the way he was treated. We appreciate the strong relationship we have with the Packers organization, and the GBPD remains committed to working with them along with the entire Green Bay community to provide the best and most professional police service possible.”

You have to commend AJ Dillon in all this. Instead of stoking the fire, he quickly came out with a statement after the game that the incident was nothing more than “a miscommunication between the parties.”

The Packers themselves issued a statement to respond to Davis’ apology: