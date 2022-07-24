Lambeau Field played host to two of the greatest soccer clubs in the world on Saturday night, as Manchester City and Bayern Munich squared off on the historic NFL field as part of their preseason tour of the USA. The game was put on hold for a while due to some inclement weather, at which point Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon had a brilliant idea in order to re-energize the crowd.

Things didn’t quite go to plan for Dillon, who took to Twitter on Sunday morning to clear the air over the incident, which ended up involving a police officer.

Two security told me and helped me come down to the field during the 30 minute rain delay, so I could do a lambeau leap and hype up the crowd… I’m assuming he missed them telling me to come down. https://t.co/fxbKKtfhUW — AJ “Quadzilla” Dillon (@ajdillon7) July 24, 2022

Dillon, who was rocking a Bayern jersey, jumped down onto the field and prepared to do a Lambeau Leap in order to get the crowd going. However, a police officer patrolling the sidelines stopped him by grabbing his jersey and giving him a shove. After a few moments, the officer realized who he was dealing with and allowed Dillon to go through with his theatrics.

The Packers star explained that he’d been given permission from two stadium security members, who even escorted him down to field level in order to make the leap. The police officer did not seem to receive that memo, however.

Ultimately, AJ Dillon cleared up the situation with the officer and was allowed to leap into the crowd, though it certainly didn’t inspire the crowd as he’d hoped given the delay caused by the officer’s interference. Fortunately, things didn’t get too out of hand, and Dillon decided to share his side of things on Sunday.