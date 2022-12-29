By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers are rolling at the moment and head into Week 17 against the Vikings looking to extend their three-game winning streak. While they were handed a concerning blow on Christmas as rookie wideout Christian Watson exited early with a hip injury, the Cheeseheads received some good news on that front Thursday.

Via Carmen Vitali:

“Packers WR Christian Watson will practice today on a limited basis, per Matt LaFleur. Watson exited Sunday’s game early with a hip injury and missed practice yesterday.”

There are still no guarantees he’ll suit up come Sunday, but it’s a step in the right direction for the first-year WR. Watson has emerged as one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets in recent weeks, scoring all seven of his touchdowns in the last six games. On the year, Watson has 35 catches for 496 yards for an average of 14.2 yards per catch.

Although it was a tough start to his NFL career, the 23-year-old is redeeming himself and finding some much-needed chemistry with Rodgers. Before leaving during Sunday’s important win over the Miami Dolphins, Watson hauled in six receptions for 49 yards. He’s collected a minimum of four catches in five of the last six contests, proving to be one of the team’s more reliable wideouts.

The Packers are still considering Christian Watson day-to-day for the time being. If he’s unable to go this weekend, expect Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, and Randall Cobb to get most of the touches out wide for Green Bay, who need another victory to keep their playoff aspirations alive.