By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

As Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers took down the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day, rookie wide receiver Christian Watson was forced to exit the game early with a hip injury. Head coach Matt LaFleur has now provided an update on the young pass catcher.

On Monday, LaFleur stated that Christian Watson is currently day-to-day according to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman.

Throughout this season, Christian Watson has been a go-to option within the Packers offense. Rodgers has looked to him early, developing a strong connection with the first-year player.

Watson has dealt with injuries often this season, but this has not stopped him from being effective when on the field.

In the 12 games that he has played in, Christian Watson has recorded 35 receptions for 496 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 55 total targets. On the ground, he has rushed for 68 yards and two rushing touchdowns on just five carries.

Watson has found the endzone with ease this season. Over a four-game stretch, he recorded eight total touchdowns. He is also tied for the most touchdowns among all rookies with nine.

Led by Aaron Rodgers, the Packers are currently in a position to make a playoff appearance. But at 7-8, they will need to run the table. To do this, they will have to take down two divisional opponents in the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions. If they hope to win out, having a healthy Christian Watson is what this offense needs. They will need him on the field on New Year’s day.