Is Aaron Rodgers going to stay and play for the Green Bay Packers in 2023? If his latest comments are any indication, Christian Watson could play a role in his decision.

Speaking to reporters after the Packers’ 28-19 win over the Chicago Bears, Rodgers was full of praise for Watson and his “wild” development. The rookie wideout was sensational against the Windy City franchise, recording a touchdown on the ground and in the air to lead Green Bay to victory.

When asked if Watson’s shocking but great development will convince him to stay for another season, the 38-year-old QB had a rather interesting response, reminiscing his time with California football and thinking what would have happened had he stayed for another year.

“I left Cal and I could’ve came back with DeSean Jackson at receiver and Marshawn Lynch in the backfield I don’t regret it because things turned out pretty well, but that would’ve been interesting playing with those two guys,” Rodgers reflected. “I say that because the way Christian has developed, you’ve gotta feel good with his development.”

The way Aaron Rodgers shared how interesting it would have been had he stayed with the University of California gives some hints that Christian Watson’s rise could be a major factor for his 2023 return in Green Bay

Of course nothing is guaranteed, but it sure looks like the superstar QB is happy playing alongside Watson and seeing him climb the ranks of the elite wideouts in the NFL.

It has been a disappointing season for the Packers by their standards, but there have definitely been some positives as well.