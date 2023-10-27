After losing two straight games, the Green Bay Packers are looking to get back on track when they take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8. As the Packers prepare for battle, Green Bay got some good injury news on Jaire Alexander and Luke Musgrave.

Both Alexander and Musgrave returned to practice on Friday, as did Preston Smith, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Alexander was dealing with a back injury while Musgrave is battling through an ankle ailment.

Alexander has already missed time this season due to his back injury. While the Vikings will be without All-World Justin Jefferson, Alexander is still Green Bay's best cornerback. Having him on the field – and healthy – is a matchup nightmare for any opposing offense.

It's oftentimes hard for rookie tight ends to adjust to the NFL level. Musgrave is still looking to acclimate himself into the Packers offense. Through the first six games of his rookie campaign, Musgrave caught 22 passes for 189 scoreless yards.

Both Jaire Alexander and Luke Musgrave will need to be officially cleared before they can step on the field against the Vikings. However, getting a full practice in on Friday is a good sign. Green Bay will hope neither suffer any setbacks and can suit up on Sunday.

At 2-4, the Packers aren't having the season they were hoping for in Jordan Love's debut as QB1. Their Week 8 matchup against the Vikings is an opportunity to remedy their early struggles. Green Bay is hoping Alexander and Musgrave are along for the ride.