The Green Bay Packers have been reeling as of late, losing three straight contests. As they try to turn things around in Week 8, the Packers received a mixed bag of injury updates on Aaron Jones and Jaire Alexander.

Jones returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday's session due to a hamstring injury. However, Alexander missed practice due to his ongoing back injury. Head coach Matt LaFleur called Alexander day-to-day moving forward, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

With Jones returning to practice, he should be in line to take the field in Week 8. He had already missed time earlier in the season due to his lingering hamstring injury. Green Bay is hoping his practice return is a sign his hamstring issues have begun to subside. When he has been on the field this season, Jones has run for just 94 yards and a touchdown. He has added 104 yards and a score through the air.

Alexander has missed two games this season due to his back injury. While he has at practice on Wednesday, he was downgraded to out a day after. Green Bay is hoping Alexander didn't suffer a setback. But being put back on the injury list after practicing a day prior is never a good sign. The Packers pass defense would take a major hit if Alexander were to miss another game.

Green Bay's two straight losses have come to the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos; perhaps two teams fans thought they should be. They'll take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8. Their tough NFC North matchup would get tougher without Aaron Jones and/or Jaire Alexander.