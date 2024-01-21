Jordan Love garnered comparisons to former Packers quarterback Brett Favre for his mind-boggling interception against the 49ers.

The Green Bay Packers' efforts to upset the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL playoffs came up just short, losing 24-21 in a back-and-forth game. Jordan Love's first season as the starting quarterback was very impressive but its final play was a rotten interception, allowing the Niners to win 24-21 and advance to the NFC Championship Game.

The final pass from Love will end up being the most well-known play from what was otherwise a solid performance. He completed 21 of his 34 passing attempts for 194 yards and threw two touchdowns…but also threw two picks. The last one shot flashbacks of Brett Favre's interception from the 2009 NFC Championship Game through the minds of fans everywhere.

The former Packers quarterback may have been playing for the Minnesota Vikings at the time but the similarities in the plays are truly exceptional. Both of them were rolling out to the right before throwing an ill-advised prayer across their bodies that ended up in the hands of defenders, who tried to return it but were ultimately unsuccessful.

Love's pass ended up being more consequential to its respective game because the Packers were trailing. Favre's blunder simply meant that the game was heading into overtime, though the Vikings would end up losing to the New Orleans Saints. There’s no doubt that Favre's pick occurring on the doorstep of the Super Bowl for a team eager to make a deep playoff run made it more painful, though.

The Packers were the youngest team in the NFL in 2023 and became the first-ever seventh seed to win a playoff game after demolishing the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round. For a rebuilding team, they had a spectacular year. Love was second in passing touchdowns and Green Bay had one of the better offenses in the league. In the meantime, the 49ers will host the winner of the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

The future is bright for the Packers, even though the pain from how they lost is still fresh. Let's all hope that Jordan Love only imitates Brett Favre on the field and not off of it.