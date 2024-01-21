Jordan Love knows he could have done better with that final pass...

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love admits he's at fault for that botched final pass that saw the San Francisco 49ers get the interception to seal the divisional round win.

With 52 seconds left on the clock and the Packers trailing the 49ers 24-21, Love shockingly threw a deep pass to the middle where wide receiver Christian Watson was waiting. Unfortunately, there were plenty of defenders along with the wideout, with Niners linebacker Dre Greenlaw headed to Watson's way as well to assist on the defense.

Greenlaw ended up picking off the pass, and it effectively erased any hopes of a comeback for the Packers.

DRE GREENLAW PICKS IT OFF TO SEND THE NINERS TO THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP

After the loss, Jordan Love was naturally asked about the pass. It was definitely a rather questionable decision from him. First and foremost, there was still plenty of time left. Even if they couldn't make a touchdown, they could have drove further down the field to be in field goal position to tie. Second, they were on a first-and-10 situation, which meant that there was no need for Love to take such a risky pass, especially in that period.

Many called it a “rookie” mistake, while others shared their concerns on Love's decision-making.

Speaking to reporters post-game, however, Love explained his thinking when he pulled the trigger for the pass. While he thought he could make it, the Packers QB admitted that there was one mistake he made: he didn't look at backside.

“Play broke down, I was scrambling right, saw Christian (Watson) over the middle, and tried to force one into him. I thought I could make the play. I didn't see the backside. They made a great play,” Love explained, per Jason B. Hirschhorn of The Leap.

Packers' epic fail vs. 49ers

The Packers were so close to winning, though it's worth noting that Love's botched pass wasn't the only reason they lost. They had plenty of opportunities to pull away, but they wasted their chances.

Green Bay entered the fourth quarter up by seven. That lead decreased 21-17 with six minutes to go in the period, but they had the chance to make it a 24-17 game via a field goal. However, Anders Carlson missed the 41-yard field goal attempt, and it went downward spiral for the team after that.

Christian McCaffrey rushed with 1:07 to go to give the 49ers the lead, and they held on after that. Their defensive effort that led to the Love interception was the icing on the cake. There's no doubt the Packers collapsed on all fronts leading to the loss, and they have no one to blame but themselves for that.

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY FOR THE LEAD 💪 Niners take the lead with 1:07 to go!

Despite the loss, the Packers head to the offseason with plenty of optimism about the future. Love–for all his mistakes and shortcomings in the divisional round–has certainly proven that he has what it takes to lead the franchise. And with some playoff and big-stage experience under his belt, he is expected to make significant strides in his game moving forward. Sure enough, Love would also learn from Saturday's playoff heartbreak.

Of course it remains to be seen what changes will happen in Green Bay in the offseason and in free agency, but there is definitely reason to believe that a bright future awaits the team. No one expected them to make it past the Wild Card round this 2023, and they exceeded expectations. Now, the hope is they can build off that.