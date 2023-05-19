NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre had his text messages regarding the Mississippi welfare scandal revealed to the general public, via Michael Rosenberg of Sports Illustrated.

The revealing texts exposed just how deep Favre was into the welfare scandal. U.S. Attorney Brad Pigott felt that Favre’s actions went way beyond the line of legality.

“Brett Favre’s repeated demands for this grant money were certainly the driving force for millions of dollars in illegal transactions.”

Pigott was initially hired to investigate by Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves. Eventually, the attorney independently found out about the scandal. This would cause him to be fired by Reeves.

All of this started when Favre made a promise to his alma mater Southern Miss. He intended to build a volleyball facility that would benefit the team and his daughter.

The larger issue came in when he did not want to pay for the building. Favre’s solution was to use the Mississippi welfare agency as a way to get funding. Mississippi had a high poverty rate and the welfare money was redirected to Brett Favre instead. The outcome was indoor and beach volleyball facilities for Southern Miss.

The misuse of the welfare funds involving Favre did not stop there. He would continue to collaborate with the Mississippi governor, attempting to conduct other business ventures. All of these propositions made by Favre did not at all consider the impoverished individuals in Mississippi.

Brett Favre was a hero to most NFL fans when he played for the Green Bay Packers. He might still be for a handful. However, Favre’s Mississippi welfare actions could now lead to an indictment.