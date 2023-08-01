Green Bay Packers LT David Bakhtiari has been exercising a strange practice schedule so far at training camp. When asked about it, head coach Matt LaFleur says that it is all about having Bakhtiari ready to go on Sundays, reports Packers beat writer Ryan Wood.

“Matt LaFleur says David Bakhtiari's practice availability is based on daily check-ins: ‘We all know, everybody in here knows, we're a better offense when he's out there on the field. He's one of the better LTs in the league. We've got to do whatever we can to get him to Sundays.'”

It sounds like there is nothing to worry about in terms of the practice schedule for David Bakhtiari, at least according to Matt LaFleur. Overall, LaFleur has much bigger things to worry about anyway.

The Packers number one concern in training camp is getting quarterback Jordan Love ready for his first year as the starter. If Love can put up numbers and build chemistry with his receivers like anything similar to what Aaron Rodgers did in Green Bay, then the Packers should be in good shape.

Of course, having Bakhtiari out there will do a lot for Love's chances of finding success. Protecting the blind side of the Packers new quarterback is a priority, so it is obvious that they will do anything to have Bakhtiari ready to go. This is why Packers fans should probably not question the strange practice schedule for their star left tackle as long as he is playing on Sundays come the start of the regular season.