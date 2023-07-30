Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has massive shoes to fill taking over for a legend in Aaron Rodgers, but he's ticking all the boxes in training camp practice and earning rave reviews.

Love put forth one of his best performances yet at training camp, according to multiple sources present at Packers' practice on July 29th.

I thought today's practice was the best I've ever seen Jordan throw the ball at any practices I've attended. Apparently I wasn't alone.@BillHuberNFL: "First and foremost, this was one of Jordan Love's finest days in his four years with the team."@mattschneidman: "Today was… — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) July 30, 2023

The steady drumbeat out of Green Bay this offseason is that Love looks better than ever before. The offseason workouts Love put in with Aaron Jones, Christian Watson and other important skill players for the Packers appear to be paying early dividends.

The Packers are turning over a new leaf offensively, with mainstays Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard also clearing the way for their younger counterparts. Love's ability to develop chemistry with his young receivers throughout training camp and preseason will be a key part of his success moving forward.

Perhaps the most important noise coming out of Green Bay is the praise from the Packers' defense. Green Bay had one of the league's best pass defenses last year, so Love getting those first-team reps in practice against a stout secondary could speed up his development behind center.

The learning curve for Love, who played collegiately at Utah State, might be softened because of the time spent learning Matt LaFleur's offense on the sidelines. The Packers may need him to have a huge campaign, as the NFC North appears to be vastly improved with the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears both on the upswing.

After being drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Love has waited his turn behind Rodgers and seen minimal game action. In 10 career regular-season appearances, Love is 50-for-83 for 606 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.