The Green Bay Packers will have a new starter under center, Jordan Love, for the first time since the 2008 season. As such, expectations for the Packers have, understandably, been lowered. Packers star offensive tackle David Bakhtiari was asked about said expectations at training camp on Friday. Bakhtiari, a seasoned NFL veteran, offered an honest take, saying that it's a “big question mark“, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.

“It's a big question mark. There's a lot of guys who haven't played a lot of football. It's a new look, and that's exciting. Because you don't really know what to expect. When teams scout us…how much film are they looking at?”

While Bakhtiari acknowledged the unknown about the Packers' expectations, he also noted that it's “exciting”, as teams don't have a ton of film on this version of the team.

That could be a particular benefit for Love, who has just one NFL start to his name- and very little professional film or tendencies for opposing defenses to zero in on.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It's not the first time that Bakhtiari has addressed the new-look Packers. The veteran lineman wasn't afraid to use the “R-word”, or rebuild, when discussing the Packers with Love under center.

Bakhtiari felt it would be “disrespectful” to Aaron Rodgers to take the stance that the Packers are not rebuilding.

Rebuilding or not, the fact that a Super Bowl or bust mentality isn't hanging over the Packers this year could be, in a way, freeing for a team with a lot of young players entering big roles.

That, and the fact that these Packers are a “question mark” for opposing teams.