The San Diego Padres are in full force after getting Fernando Tatis Jr. back from injuries and a suspension. Add on the fact that they have Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto, and Jake Cronenworth, and this team is all sorts of fun.

The drama of Tatis was in the limelight during the 2022 season after he was injured in a motorcycle accident in the offseason and then suspended for 80 games for a PED violation. Well, during the game against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, there was an ill-timed advertisement shown on the broadcast.

No way this was a coincidence pic.twitter.com/0ZBfwMTqIL — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 11, 2023

The timing of this ad was too easy to miss, and fans reacted accordingly. Some fans were upset about this move by the law firm and the broadcast.

What’s better? A) Someone at the personal injury firm saying, “We should advertise for motorcycle accident cases every time Tatis is up.” B) The station that broadcasts the games saying, “We can absolutely do that!” https://t.co/okdpt94tRE — Thom Mozloom (@mozloom) May 11, 2023

This was definitely on purpose and paid for my that law firm https://t.co/Yh9nis4SJM — Taking No Mess (10 to go)☘️ (@brett_knightt) May 11, 2023

Others found this ad placement brilliantly thought out and a bit funny.

Whatever they paid for that ad spot was worth it. $1b for that 10 seconds? Worth it. https://t.co/08zJRIrcPi — Alex – Singer (@AlexCSinger16) May 11, 2023

Whether or not this was the exact timing that the law firm wanted it played remains to be seen, but it would be even more stunning if it was coincidental. It will be worth monitoring the law firm’s account to see if they give any clarity on this situation.

Since Tatis returned from his suspension, he is hitting .266 with four home runs and 10 RBI with 11 runs scored. The Padres made the NLCS last season with a shocking NLDS win over the Los Angeles Dodgers before losing to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Padres struggled at the beginning of the season but have been able to climb right above the .500 mark with a 19-18 record.

With Tatis in a loaded lineup, the expectations are high for San Diego, although fans everywhere are hoping he can stay healthy.