In a heated rivalry matchup, the San Diego Padres emerged victorious against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 5-2 win on Friday night.

The Padres made sure to take advantage of the situation by ruthlessly trolling the Dodgers with a Clayton Kershaw meme displayed on the Jumbotron after the game.

The star of the night, Fernando Tatis Jr., showcased his skills by hitting two home runs off Clayton Kershaw and contributing three RBIs for San Diego.

This game marked the first encounter between the two teams since the Padres eliminated the Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

Yu Darvish (2-2) outshined Kershaw (5-2) in a thrilling face-off that ended with Kershaw’s exit in the fifth inning. A lively Cinco de Mayo crowd at Petco Park witnessed the division-leading Dodgers’ six-game winning streak come to an end.

San Diego Padres field reporter, Annie Heilbrunn, captured the trolling moment on Twitter, writing, “#Padres put a crying Clayton Kershaw photo onto the Jumbotron after the win.”

The meme certainly added more fuel to the fire as the Dodgers lost their first game back at Petco Park since their playoff collapse.

There was also a lot of negative reaction from fans about the display, as baseball is a sport that holds a fairly strict policy on sportsmanship.

One disgruntled fan tweeted that it was “Legitimately one of the most embarrassing, bush league things a ‘major league’ team has ever done.”

Despite his subpar performance in this game, Clayton Kershaw has still managed to post impressive numbers this season. With a 5-2 record, 2.53 ERA, and 48 strikeouts in 7 appearances, Kershaw remains a force to be reckoned with in the MLB.

The Los Angeles Dodgers still lead the National League West, as they are 19-14 this season. Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres are close behind them in the division with an 18-15 record. They are currently 3rd in the NL West.