By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr remains suspended for his use of PEDs and continues to rehab from two injuries, but the Dominican Republic native already has some lofty goals in sight for when he can return to the diamond.

Tatis Jr hopped on Instagram Monday and revealed he’d like to win 12 more Silver Slugger Awards before it’s all said and done. Via Sporting News MLB:

Fernando Tatis Jr. takes it to Instagram story and says says he’d like to win 12 more Silver Slugger Awards 👀 pic.twitter.com/BQrMqb0DhF — Sporting News MLB (@sn_mlb) January 9, 2023

Bold? I think so. But, not totally impossible, either. The infielder already has two to his name from 2020 and 2021. The award is handed to the best offensive player at their respective position. After signing Xander Bogaerts in free agency, however, it’s clear Tatis Jr won’t be playing shortstop anymore for the Padres. A permanent move to the outfield looks to be in the cards. He’s athletic enough to do so and can focus even more on his bat.

Fernando Tatis Jr was recently cleared for baseball activities after undergoing labrum surgery in September and wrist surgery in October. The 24-year-old is permitted to return from the PED suspension on April 20th.

Tatis didn’t play at all in 2022 but the Padres still managed to make a Cinderella run all the way to the NLCS, knocking out the Los Angeles Dodgers in the process. With Tatis Jr coming back to join their uber-talented core, San Diego should be able to make some serious noise in the NL West and potentially even give LA a run for their money in the division.

If Tatis Jr’s last season in 2021 is any indication, he’ll be coming back with a vengeance. The youngster hit 2.82 with 42 home runs and 97 RBI.