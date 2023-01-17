Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s first social media post amid an escalating “sexting” controversy has gone viral on Twitter.

The talismanic batter found himself in huge trouble after his intimate videos, WhatsApp chats, and voice messages found their way to multiple social media networks, including Twitter and Instagram. Some Babar Azam haters even alleged that he was sexting the girlfriend of one of his national teammates.

As his “leak” controversy hogged the limelight in the South Asian nation battling a monumental financial crisis, Babar Azam took to the microblogging site to post a cryptic tweet.

“Doesn’t take too much to be happy,” Babar Azam wrote with a photo of himself.

Within hours, it became a trending topic, dividing opinions on the highly influential messaging app. While some came out in support of Babar Azam, others lashed out at him over the allegations.

“10 rupye ki Pepsi, Babar bhai SEXY,” a Twitter user said.

“Hope you’re ok Babar. People can be nasty,” another added.

Getting compared with King Kohli is biggest Achievement of your life. — Shaurya (@Kohli_Devotee) January 16, 2023

This isn’t the first time Babar Azam has made headlines for the wrong reasons. In November 2020, a woman accused the premier Pakistan batter of sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions.

The woman claimed that Babar Azam had been sexually abusing her for the past 10 years after falsely promising her marriage.

“I have known Babar since the time he had nothing to do with cricket. He was from a poor household. I hope all my brothers and sisters here are going to help me get justice so that no daughter gets to go through what I have. Babar and I have grown up in the same colony, we used to stay together,” the unnamed woman told media persons at a press conference. “He was my school friend. In 2010, he proposed to me and I accepted his proposal. He in fact proposed to me after coming to my house. As time progressed, our understanding got better. We had planned to get married and informed our families too but they refused,” the woman further stated. “Then Babar and I decided to have a court marriage. In 2011, Babar and I eloped and having promised me of marriage, kept me at rented places. During that time, I kept asking him to get married but he said ‘we are not in a position to. With time, we will get married’.”

Despite Pakistan’s dismal run, the legendary Wasim Akram and former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin came out in his support, backing Babar Azam to learn from his mistakes as captain.

“Every person takes time to learn. How long has it been? 1-2 years? Give him some time. It is not easy to judge captaincy is such a short time,” Mohammad Azharuddin said on the sidelines of an event in Dubai.

“Babar Azam’s captaincy is under criticism these days; in this difficult time, a strong hand of support came on his shoulder. We don’t need any enemy; we are self-sufficient; stop making fun of yourself; if you have Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, or Mike Brierley sitting next to you, then you will understand Babar Azam has a 2-3 years chance. He will prove to be the best captain,” Wasim Akram told Cricket Pakistan.

“If you had asked me, I would have told you that foreign coaches will not come; everyone is afraid that the contract will also end if the board changes. If you are not getting a foreign coach, get the services of a Pakistan, the reason for the decline in the performance graph of fast bowlers is T20 cricket,” the former Pakistan captain added.

“The reason for this is the fear of losing. We have to lose and win, but we should not be afraid. I do not say that Green Top pitch but must have a little bounce, batting for two days, should turn on the third and fourth day,” Wasim Akram concluded.

Recently, Babar Azam was mercilessly trolled by fans after India talisman Virat Kohli scored his 45th and 46th ODI tons against Sri Lanka. Aiming Babar Azam, Team India supporters castigated the premier Pakistan batter by labeling him “Zimbabar” on social media.

The 28-year-old Pakistani cricketer has been accused of scoring truckloads of runs on placid pitches in his home country, which former players like Simon Doull have publicly described as “roads” in recent days.

Moreover, yet another allegation that has come Babar Azam’s way is that he only plays for records and not for victories, earning him the moniker of “Zimbabar”.

Last month, even Pakistani cricket admirers were seen mocking him with “Zimbabar” chants inside the stadium during Pakistan’s Test match against England.