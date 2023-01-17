Charismatic India allrounder Ravindra was subjected to brutal trolls after he posted a tweet announcing his return to the national team.

Sharing a picture of his jersey on the microblogging platform, the explosive and versatile all-format cricketer captioned the post as “Missed you. But soon.”

However, Team India supporters weren’t too pleased after receiving the news of his imminent comeback with some mocking him for his proximity with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba recently won the elections to the Gujarat state assembly on a BJP ticket.

“Since the day you adopted BJP’s Vishwaguru, your cricketing skills are in vain and your acting skills are gaining traction. So please leave cricket and go back to the job you love: politics!” an Indian cricket fan wrote.

“No need we have a lot of good talented players that do wonders. Infact some of our big wins are coming in your absence. You continue marketing your wife as a BJP member and piggy back on her into politics of hate, divide and rule that the country is seeing under this regime,” another added.

“Ravindra Jadeja , will be the first player to be a active politician and playing for national team at the same time,” a third commented.

“You better stick to politics and political rallies. You were injured and was advised rest and rehabilitation but not doing political rallies. You need to play again and come back into the team . Axar has done well in your absence. You can’t replace him now just by getting fit,” a fourth opined.

“We don’t need you, keep yourself busy in political campaigning… Axar has already improved a lot and is all set to replace you. Sports is all about discipline,” a fifth argued.

“Not required in the Indian team, pls join BJP as a full time worker,” a sixth suggested.

Ravindra Jadeja’s social media post came days after the Indian selectors named him in the national squad for the first two Tests against Australia next month. While the opening match of the crucial Border Gavaskar Trophy will be played in Nagpur, the second will be hosted by Delhi.

The outcome of the series is important for India, considering a victory over Pat Cummins and his men would seal their spot in the final of the World Test Championship to be held in England in June.

Earlier, his spin twin Ravichandran Ashwin revealed how much he was missing Ravindra Jadeja on the field.

“I put in a lot of work whenever a home series happens. I’m expecting (Ravindra) Jadeja to come through (be fit in time) but I like expanding more angles. I got some things in my head. I’ve been watching Australia play in Australia. I’d like to be working on some different angles, something new,” Ravichandran Ashwin said.

Ravindra Jadeja’s possible return to action in national colors will come at a time when many former cricketers have said that the Rohit Sharma-led side isn’t missing him on the pitch.

Among the prominent names who think he’s no longer an automatic choice in India’s playing XI are Wasim Jaffer and Gautam Gambhir.

“India are not missing Jadeja, who has been a phenomenal player in all three formats. But since India have found Axar Patel, we are not talking too much about Jadeja since he’s been away. Goes on to show how good Axar has come about as a cricketer. Fantastic,” Wasim Jaffer said on ESPNCricinfo. “At the moment, yes (Axar is India’s No.1 spin all-rounder). India are lucky they have got such a like-for-like replacement (for Jadeja) in Axar Patel. He’s making the most of it in all formats. He can bowl in the powerplay, which I feel Jadeja does not like. Axar can do it. And If he bats like this, it’s debatable,” the former India opener noted. “In the last game also, he’s contributed immensely with the bat. Today (Thursday), he again showed how much he has improved. Massive improvements in Axar as a batter. He’s got a pretty good technique. We don’t see him slogging too many balls. He’s pretty sure that when he connects, he’s going to go out of the park. He targets the spinners, stands still and hits it pretty straight as well,” Wasim Jaffer explained.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

The first Test between India and Australia begins in Nagpur on February 9.