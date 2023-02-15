Frank Reich has been busy adding to the Carolina Panthers offensive staff, bringing in names such as Duce Staley and Josh McCown. Now, Reich and the Panthers are adding another offensive assistant who spent the majority of last season calling the Indianapolis Colts’ plays.

The Panthers are hiring Parks Frazier as their new passing-game coordinator, via the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Frazier finished last season as the Colts’ offensive coordinator under interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

Frazier began his time as NFL coach back in 2018 as an assistant to the head coach for Indianapolis. And who was the Colts’ head coach back in 2018? Frazier’s new head coach with the Panthers, Frank Reich.

Parks Frazier worked under Reich from 2018-2022, when Reich was let go from Indy. Frazier went from being an offensive quality control coach, to the assistant quarterbacks coach before being elevated to interim OC under Saturday.

The Colts’ offense struggled overall in 2022, averaging just 311.6 yards per game. However, that can’t all be attributed to Frazier. He was thrown into uncharted waters in the middle of the season and called plays for a head coach who had never coached before.

While it may not have been a smashing success, Frazier now has experience calling plays for an NFL franchise. At just 31-years-old, Frazier looks to quickly be making his way up the coaching chain.

Reich will now add Frazier to the ever growing Panthers’ offensive staff. Carolina finished last season ranked 29th in total offense, averaging 306.2 yards per game. Reich, Frazier and company are going to do their best to reverse the Panthers’ lowly offensive woes.