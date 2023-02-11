Now that Frank Reich has been officially introduced as the Carolina Panthers next head coach, he is now busy building out his staff. Reich and the Panthers’ latest coaching move was bringing in an NFL quarterback who played in the NFL for 16 years.

The Panthers have hired Josh McCown as their new quarterbacks coach, via the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Through his NFL career, McCown played for the 12 different teams, including the Panthers from 2008-2009.

Over his 16 years in the NFL – he played for the Hartford Colonials of the United Football League in 2010 – McCown through for 17,731 yards and 98. But after not playing organized football since 2019, McCown has decided to hang up his cleats and enter the NFL coaching world.

While his opportunity with the Panthers is McCown’s first coaching position, it isn’t the first time an NFL franchise has had interest in McCown as a coach. The Eagles offered him a spot on their staff heading into the 2020 season. McCown twice interviewed with the Texans in both 2021 and 2022.

Instead McCown will head to Carolina, where he might have an opportunity to coach one of the best QB’s in the 2023 NFL Draft class. Picking No. 8, the Panthers have been one team heavily linked to the draft’s top quarterbacks.

After a long NFL career as journeyman quarterback, Josh McCown will now look to bring his guidance to Carolina. The Panthers hope that McCown’s longevity in the league will be a major boon for whoever is taking snaps next season. Frank Reich will be trusting McCown as one of his top offensive assistants.