After hiring Frank Reich as head coach, the Carolina Panthers have settled in on their next defensive coordinator. The Panthers are hiring former Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Denver recently allowed Evero out of his contract to seek other jobs. Pelissero notes that the Panthers moved quickly to lock Evero in as their newest defensive coordinator.

Ejiro Evero was in his first year as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator this past season. He became an NFL coach in 2011 with the San Francisco 49ers. He worked his way up, spending time with the Green Bay Packers before becoming the Los Angeles Rams’ pass-game coordinator in 2021. He was quickly scooped up by the Broncos for their open defensive coordinator role.

Denver’s defense shined under Evero. The Broncos ranked seventh in total defense, allowing 320 yards per game. They finished 10th in run defense (109.8 YPG) and 12th in pass defense (210.2).

The Panthers are in desperate need of a defensive makeover. Carolina ranked 22nd in total offense, allowing 350.2 yards per game. Evero will have the opportunity to work with a stud in Brian Burns. Burns racked up a career-high 12.5 sacks on his way to his second Pro Bowl nomination this past season.

Evero looked the part in his defensive coordinator debut with the Panthers. But after hiring Sean Payton as head coach, Denver is looking to go a different direction at DC.

But the Broncos’ loss has now become the Panthers’ gain. Carolina is hoping that Evero’s season with the Broncos wasn’t a fluke and that he will bring his strong defensive prowess to the Panthers.