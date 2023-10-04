Recent reports claimed that the Carolina Panthers are in the market to acquire a wide receiver to help out rookie quarterback Bryce Young, and head coach Frank Reich spoke about those rumors, saying he is happy with the team he has and deferring to general manager Scott Fitterer when it comes to potential additions.

“This is the same answer all the time every year I've ever been in this position. Once we get in season I just want the guys we got, you know what I mean?” Frank Reich said, via David Newton of ESPN. “I love the guys we got. We got the guys we need to win. That's why to me it makes sense to me to have the division of the GM and the head coach. Scott [Fitterer] is always going to be working his job. He's certainly going to involve me in those decisions if something comes up, but those aren't things that I'm going to him initiating on. I'm not initiating those discussions with him.”

Panthers coach Frank Reich on his WRs and whether the team is looking for another: ‘’We’ve got the guys to win.’’ pic.twitter.com/ZrkSHxWB4r — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) October 4, 2023

The Panthers have started the season 0-4, but the rumors seem to indicate that the team is interested in making things easier on Bryce Young.

It will be interesting to see how Scott Fitterer handles the upcoming weeks, and if he is able to get some help for Young. Reich can say he is happy with the roster, and that might be true in his first year with the team. However, there is no doubt that in the long-term better weapons will be needed for the Panthers, especially with the departure of DJ Moore this offseason.