It hasn't been a great start to the 2023 NFL season for Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers. Although Young has shown flashes of living up to his number one pick status, the Panthers currently sit winless at 0-4, and their lack of offensive productivity thus far is a big reason why.

Now, it seems that Carolina may be looking to take strides to address this issue and bolster the amount of weapons that Young has at his disposal.

“The Panthers are not only looking to trade for a wide receiver, but they want a No. 1 caliber guy,” per Jordan Schultz. “This is their top priority right now. Why? Because the organization is all in on Bryce Young – the player and the person. They love him and want to support him. They believe they can push this season by adding another big time playmaker.”

Bryce Young's life would certainly be made a whole lot easier with the addition of a true number one receiving threat. Right now, Young's options are limited to say the least, with what's left of Adam Thielen being perhaps the best target that he has had available thus far. This past offseason, the Panthers traded away their best receiver, DJ Moore, to the Chicago Bears which ultimately helped land them the pick that they used to select Young.

The Panthers will try to get themselves in the win column for the first time in 2023 on October 8 against the Detroit Lions on the road. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET.