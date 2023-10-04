Not much has gone right for the Carolina Panthers after they've gotten off to an 0-4 start, but they received some positive news this week. The team removed guard Austin Corbett from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and he has returned to the practice field, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Corbett returns to the field nine months after tearing his ACL in the Panthers' final regular season game last year versus the New Orleans Saints. He was placed on the PUP list for a minimum of four games to start the 2023 season, but is returning as soon as he became eligible.

This is great timing for Bryce Young and Carolina after Young was sacked five times by the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. Young has struggled greatly through the first quarter of his rookie season. After playing behind the Alabama offensive line with star weapons, Young doesn't look comfortable yet. So far on the season, Young has completed 65% of his passes for 503 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He has a QBR of just 24.9.

In addition, Bryce Young has already missed a game with an ankle injury. Backup QB Andy Dalton filled in during the Panthers Week 3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The return of Austin Corbett should help protect the rookie as he continues to adjust to playing in the NFL. Prior to joining the Panthers on a three-year deal in 2022, Corbett played for the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, the latter of which he won a Super Bowl with.

While Corbett is back on the practice field, it's uncertain if he'll be ready to play in Carolina's Week 5 matchup versus the Detroit Lions.