Ahead of their Thursday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears, it’s time to release our Carolina Panthers Week 10 predictions.

The Carolina Panthers' Week 10 matchup will have them traveling to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears. This will be a Thursday Night Football game, which seems oddly fitting considering these are two of the worst teams in the league at the moment and that since joining Amazon Prime, these games have produced some of the worst football imaginable.

The Panthers and the Bears have a combined 3-14 record this season. Yuck. So, really, you have to be a diehard fan of either one of these teams, or you've placed a few wagers on it because, other than that, there's no reason to watch this game. As of now, the Bears are 3.5-point favorites over the Panthers with an over/under of 39.5, in case you're wondering, according to FanDuel.

The Panthers are 0-4 on the road this season. But then again, their only win came by two points over the Houston Texans two weeks ago. In their seven losses, they've been outscored 213-125. Frank Reich still has a ways to go to build this team up as it has a lot of missing parts. Bryce Young, the first overall pick in the draft, has shown flashes of what he can possibly be. But the Panthers' offensive line has done him no favors this season, as they've given up 26 sacks thus far.

The Bears, obviously, have problems of their own. Too many to name, really. For starters, it's their starting quarterback, Tyson Bagent, who was a nice little story for a week when he came in to do the minimum to beat the woefully coached Josh McDaniels' Las Vegas Raiders. But since then, he has thrown five interceptions and only two touchdowns.

What on earth should we expect from this Thursday Night Football game where both teams are coming off a loss? Somebody has to win. Let's get into some Panthers Week 10 predictions.

The Panthers pick off Tyson Bagent (or Justin Fields) at least once

The Panthers come into Thursday night's game with only three defensive interceptions on the year, according to Fox Sports stats. Lucky for them, they're facing a quarterback who has thrown five over his last two games. Look for Carolina to at least force Bagent to throw one interception.

However, Justin Fields has been limited in practice this week, so there's an outside chance he could return against the Panthers. Either way, the Panthers are getting an interception.

Bryce Young throws for 240 yards, one touchdown passing, one rushing

Bryce Young has passed for over 200 yards in only four out of his seven games this season, missing one game due to an injury. His worst performance was his first career start against the Atlanta Falcons, where he threw for 146 yards, and his best was against the Detroit Lions, throwing for 247 yards.

Perhaps this can be another 200-plus yard night for the rookie quarterback. He's also only had one multiple touchdown game, which was also against the Lions. Look for him to have multiple scores, one through the air and another one on the ground, which he has yet to do this season. The biggest question, however, is if he can not throw an interception?

The Panthers and Bears will score over 40 points

As mentioned, the over/under is 39.5, and admittedly, that seems a bit far-fetched, even for this game. But this is bold predictions after all, so this game will go over 40 points. It could simply be one of those good-bad games, where these teams show out in front of each other. It will probably be sloppy at times, but there will be more points scored than the current line.

The Panthers beat the Bears on Thursday Night Football

The Bears are 2-3 in their last five games, yet this team is far from trustworthy, even at home in prime time. Their two wins have been split on the road and at home. Both of these teams are a bit beat up, so the better quarterback seems like the pick, which is surprisingly Young in this case. There aren't many times he will probably get the chance to say that this season. Of course, that is if Fields is indeed out again this week.

The Panthers get their second win on an ugly Thursday night game, final score 26-21.