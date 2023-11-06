Bears QB Justin Fields has yet to return since dislocating his thumb on October 15th, but he may be ready for Week 10.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been out the last three weeks for the Bears, but it sounds like there may be a glimmer of hope that he'll return as Chicago's starter this week for Thursday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers. Head coach Matt Eberflus made it sound as though once he's cleared by the medical staff, he'll be ready to resume his normal starting duties, via 670 The Score.

“It always comes down to the medical staff clearing him,” head coach Matt Eberflus said of Fields. “How the player feels he can function in the game and the coaches looking at him and saying, ‘Hey, yes he can function at a high level, he can get the job done.’ It’s always those three factors.

“If Justin is there and is available and functional, we’ll go with him.”

Justin Fields to return in Week 10?

While Fields's status is still uncertain for Thursday, this is an important game for the Bears for a number of reasons. Any hopes at a playoff run will likely require a win, first off, but the Bears also own the rights to Carolina's first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Beating Carolina gives that pick more value, and surely star wide receiver D.J. Moore will want some revenge against the team that traded him.

Fields gives the Bears the best chance to win, if he's able to play. That still seems up in the air as of Monday, but Fields's participation in practice in the next two days will be important to keep an eye on if he's ramping up to play and cleared by the medical staff.