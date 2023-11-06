The Carolina Panthers were dealt some bad injury news in the form of a Brian Burns concussion on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, the Carolina Panthers dropped to an abysmal 1-7 on the 2023 campaign with an ugly 27-13 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Although the game was tightly contested throughout the first quarter, things fell off the rails for Carolina in the second, as Indianapolis outscored them 20-3 in that frame to take a commanding lead into the locker room for halftime.

The loss quickly brought the Panthers back down to earth after last week's surprising victory over the Houston Texans to get the team into the win column for the first time.

The end result wasn't the only frustrating part of the afternoon for Carolina, as the team also was dealt an injury blow in the form of linebacker Brian Burns leaving the game early following a collision. After the game, it was revealed that Burns would not return to the contest after sustaining a concussion during the play, per Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer.

Burns has been with the Panthers since being selected by the team in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

During Sunday's loss to the Texans, quarterback Bryce Young had arguably the worst performance of his professional career thus far, completing 24 of 39 pass attempts for 173 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

The team selected Bryce Young with the first pick in last year's draft, and this season's performance might lead one to believe they will have that pick again this year–the only problem being that in order to select Young, Carolina had to give up their 2024 first-round pick.

