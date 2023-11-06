Bryce Young made some team history, joining three other Carolina Panthers quarterbacks on a list none of them actually want to be on.

The Carolina Panthers made QB Bryce Young the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, hoping he'd make history with the team. On Sunday, Young made history, but it wasn't the good kind.

In the fourth quarter of the Panthers' game against the Indianapolis Colts, Young threw his second pick-six of the day. In doing so, he became the fourth QB in Carolina history to toss multiple pick-sixes in a game. joining Chris Weinke (2001), Jake Delhomme (2005), and Brian St. Pierre (2010), per ESPN's David Newton.

The names on that list are not ones you want to join as a quarterback.

With the Panthers offense driving and under a minute to go in the game's first half, Young was picked off at midfield by Indianapolis' Kenny Moore. Moore raced 49 yards to the house to extend the Colts' lead to 20-3.

Moore struck again at the beginning of the fourth quarter. This time, he took a Young interception 66 yards for six more points, making it a 27-10 game.

For Young, it's been all-or-nothing with turnovers in games he has started. Young has avoided interceptions in four of seven games so far this season. But in the other three games, Young has thrown at least two interceptions in each.

Young entered play on Sunday having gone two straight starts without throwing a pick.

With his team down two touchdowns, Young and the Panthers got the ball back with a chance to cut into the lead. For the third time in the game, Young was picked by the Colts, although this was not immediately turned into more points for Indy.