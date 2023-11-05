Justin Fields will be out for at least one more game for the Bears. His status in Week 10, a potential return game, isn’t certain.

The Chicago Bears will once again be without Justin Fields after he injured his thumb in Week 8. While it's not a super severe injury, he will be out for at least one more game.

Tyson Bagent will make his third start for the Bears as they face the New Orleans Saints in the Bayou in Week 9. Fields will be back for Chicago as soon as he can. While that could be as early as their next game, a Thursday Night Football showdown with the Carolina Panthers at home, it's not a guarantee.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo said that although Fields is back practicing, there is still lots of progress to be made before he gets back under center for the Bears.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay: Inside the firing of #Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and why Thursday’s practice mattered; #Bears QB Justin Fields could start on Thursday; #Browns QB Deshaun Watson is finally back and ready, will start today. pic.twitter.com/hUN1ES0jlV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2023

“They will be without Justin Fields once again. Tyson Bagent betting the start against the Saints down there in the dome. But Fields did return to practice on Friday in a limited capacity with the hope that that could be a jumpstart for this week against the Panthers — it's a short week — on Thursday,” Garafolo said. “Now, I'm told he still does have issues with that hand so he's gonna have to make some progress in a short period of time to be ready for Carolina. But at least he was back on the practice field — a sign that he is getting closer.”

Fields was starting to show some real intrigue in the game leading up to his injury. Many of his passing metrics — yards per game, touchdown percentage, completion percentage, net yards per pass attempt and quarterback rating, just to name a few — are at career-high marks and his sack percentage is much lower than last year. While he and the Bears still have a long ways to go, his progress was promising.

The Bears are far from playoff contention but certainly would like Fields to continue getting experience to close out the season. Bagent will have at least one more chance to prove himself.

“As for Bagent, doesn't have a lot of experience with the silent count in college. Going to have to use it today. They tried to work on it in practice. Let's see how that goes,” said Garafolo.